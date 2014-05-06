DUBAI May 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ride Wall St gains after upbeat U.S. data

* Brent down over $1 on China worries; gasoline prices drop

* Gold near 3-week high as Ukraine fighting boosts safe-haven bids

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks lift UAE, Qatar mkts; Saudi Arabia retreats

* MIDEAST MONEY-Private equity revives as regional markets reopen

* U.S. recognizes Syria opposition offices as 'foreign mission'

* Hamas frees six Fatah prisoners as part of unity pact

* Libyan oil output is 250,000 bpd as new protest hits east

* Profits drop at Jordan's Arab Potash Co

* Libya confirms Ahmed Maiteeq as new prime minister

* Intel submits plan for nearly $6 bln Israel chip plant upgrade

* China aims to boost military relations with Iran

* Algerian deposit helps shore up Tunisia's currency reserves

TURKEY

* Turkish parliament commission to probe alleged corruption

* Turkish short-term bond yields rise after inflation data

* Turkish central bank sells $40 mln in forex auction, bids $68 mln

* Turkey builds wall in token effort to secure border with Syria

* Turkey, China in talks on $10-12 bln energy investment - minister

* Turkish central bank sells 6 bln lira in repo, bids 11.57 bln

EGYPT

* Egypt's Sisi says Muslim Brotherhood is finished

* Egypt's Sisi says faced two assassination attempts

* Egypt delays announcing bond sale's results, amid rising yields

* Egypt pound hits 10-month low as black market rate weakens

* Gulf Arabs free fuel for Egypt reaches $6 billion in value

* Egypt's Palm Hills in talks over $342.5 mln loan

* Telecom Egypt agrees to pay 2.5 bln EGP for mobile licence

* Egypt investigates suspected MERS coronavirus death

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's ADNOC sets weaker April Murban crude price

* Gold industry shifts east as Dubai plans huge refinery, spot contract

* UAE's Etisalat to sell W.African business for $650 mln

* Dubai's economy to grow around 5 pct this year, same as 2013 -stats office

* Dubai Investments Q1 net profit jumps 26 pct; plans divestment - statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia: MERS cases reach more than 400, more than 100 dead

* Empty seat as Saudi prisoner skips Guantanamo review hearing

* Persistent Saudi-U.S. differences hurt Syria strategy

* Saudi Arabia buys 590,000 T of hard and soft wheat -GSFMO

QATAR

* Qatar takes full control of national airline

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait March bank lending growth fastest since Nov 2009

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Ahli United Bank first-quarter net profit falls

* Update-Moody's assigns (P)B2 to Paroc's 2020 Notes; stable outlook (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)