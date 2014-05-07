DUBAI May 7 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall, yen rises as Ukraine
conflict mounts
* U.S. crude rises after settlement on report of falling
stocks
* Gold holds ground on softer dollar, Ukraine tensions
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf mkts gain; Qatar pulls back from
new peak
* Malaysia's Etiqa Takaful eyes debut sukuk as soon as this
month
* Yemen says army captures al Qaeda stronghold
* Fire rages in northwest Iran oil depot, no reports of
casualties
* Obama to meet Syrian opposition leader Jarba
* Yemen in more urgent need of donor aid in 2014 - IMF
* Iraq awards Petrofac, China's CPECC Rumaila oilfield
contracts
* POLL-Gulf Arab fiscal surpluses to shrink as oil prices
weaken
* Morocco, Gulf to provide 40 pct of $2.8 bln tourism
projects -minister
* Sudanese pound drops to record low amid unrest
* New Libyan PM eyes "crisis" government, more powers for
regions
* Iraq says mobile operators can launch 3G services
* Pakistan readies risk management guidelines for modarabas
TURKEY
* Turkey to order first two F-35 fighter jets
* Turkey 2014/15 sugar production forecast at 2.3 mln tonnes
-U.S. attache
* Turkish c.bank sells $40 mln in forex-selling auction
* Turkish lira edges up as analysts focus on inflation
outlook
* Turkish central bank sells 6 bln lira in repo, bids 11.36
bln
* Fitch: Turkish NBFI Law - Limited Reform, But Changes On
The Way
* Turkey's vehicle sales shrink 27.6 pct in April
-association
EGYPT
* Egypt's Sisi said "time was up" months before Mursi's
ouster
* Egypt's presidential frontrunner Sisi cautious on energy
subsidies
* Israel Tamar gas field partners aim for exports to Egypt
LNG plant
* Egypt's Sidi Kerir unaudited Q1 net profit tumbles 27.8
pct
* POLL-Egypt's economy seen just meeting 2013/14 growth
target
* Egypt court bans Mubarak-era leaders from running in
elections
* BRIEF-Apache plans to construct pipeline to connect to the
existing transportation grid at Jade area manifold
* Egypt bond yields rise to eight month high in delayed
announcement
* Suez Canal development tender winner to be announced next
month
* Egypt Suez Canal revenue at $438.5 mln in April - official
* POLL-Egypt business activity shrinks for 2nd month in row
in April - PMI
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai says to repay 2015 debt on time, more firms to pay
early
* Alitalia, Etihad in tough negotiations
* IMF says Dubai may need to do more to avert property
bubble
* POLL-UAE business activity growth at record high in April
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi replaces head of Jeddah hospital as it fights MERS
rise
* Saudi Arabia says uncovers al Qaeda cell plotting attacks
* Saudi pension agency eyes property investment, no plan to
sell stocks
* Saudi's Alkhair Capital predicts 10 pct annual AUM growth
* Saudi eyes "qualitative" shift in economic development
* POLL-Saudi April business activity accelerates in April
KUWAIT
* Kuwait renews crude oil contracts with India's Bharat
* GIH faces Kuwait shares suspension if misses AGM deadline
- watchdog
