BRIEF-Almonty appoints Mark Gelmon as chief financial officer
* Almonty announces the appointment of mark gelmon as chief financial officer and director and the appointment of marion mcgrath as corporate secretary
DUBAI May 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up on Yellen comments, China trade data
* U.S. oil rises on surprise inventory drop, Brent up on Libya
* Gold remains below $1,300 on easing Ukraine concerns
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE, Qatar and Egypt markets retreat
* Rebels evacuated from Homs, the cradle of Syrian uprising
* Iran, six powers hold 'useful' nuclear talks; agreement elusive
* Libyan rebels reject talks with PM, keep oil ports shut
* Yemen says kills militant behind attacks on Westerners
* Chevron needs 2 1/2 years to decide on Morocco prospects
* Iraq declares Basrah and Kirkuk crude prices for June
* Sudan inflation rises to 37.7 percent in April
* Iraq's Asiacell 2013 profit falls 12 pct
* Lebanon expects Gulf Arabs to end travel warning this month
* "Vacuum" looms as Lebanese lawmakers fail to choose a president
* Asia is most vulnerable to Mideast oil supply shock -report
TURKEY
* Turkey's Vakifbank Q1 net profit falls 29 pct vs year ago
* Turkey's lira hits strongest this year with easing Ukraine tensions
* Turkish central bank sells $40 mln in forex auction, bids $59 mln
* Turkey expects progress this month over Total-Botas Azeri gas deal
* Turkey's Borsa Istanbul dismisses three senior staff
* Turkish central bank injects 13 bln lira in repo, bids 25.3 bln
* China has not met Turkish missile defence tender terms-officials
* Turkish growth momentum continued in first quarter - Treasury
EGYPT
* US to nominate Iraq ambassador as Egypt envoy
* Egypt's Arabian Cement Co. seeks $120 mln from share listing
* US investor takes stake in Egyptian developer Palm Hills
* Egypt pound hits new low as central bank lets currency weaken
* Egypt to raise $2.5 bln for gas imports to end-year -official
* Egypt forex reserves rise to $17.489 bln in April- c.bank
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Arabtec net profit more than doubles
* UAE Foreign Min says Alitalia-Etihad trying to solve problems
* Dubai's Union Properties Q1 profit jumps eightfold
SAUDI ARABIA
* "Saudi Liberals" website founder sentenced to 10 years in jail, 1,000 lashes
* Saudi's Algosaibi outlines debt proposal to creditors
* Head of Jeddah hospital replaced as Saudi fights MERS virus
* Saudi hotel firm wins nod for share listing in May
* Saudi's Abdul Mohsen al-Hokair gets regulator nod for IPO -statement
* Saudi stockmarket Tadawul looking to go public "soon"
QATAR
* Lithuania holds talks with Norway, Qatar to secure LNG supplies
* Qatar sets Apr Marine crude OSP at $105.20/bbl, up $0.20
* Barwa Real estate to sell project to Qatari Diar for $2 bln
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Investment Dar makes new offer to creditors
* Kuwait Zain pays $12.5 mln to up stake in Bahrain unit to 63 pct
* Kuwait: Planned Gulf customs union needs compromises to start on time
* Kuwait's KIPCO Q1 profit rises 20 pct
BAHRAIN
* Alba says Q1 net income down 57 pct at $46 mln on LME drop- statement
OMAN
* Omantel Q1 net profit rises 18 pct, beats estimates
* Oman may cut petrol subsidies, no bond plans for 2014 -finmin (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
