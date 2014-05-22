DUBAI May 22 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asia shares rise on firm China PMI, Fed
reassurance -
* Brent steady above $110 on China PMI, lower US stocks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai in biggest gain in 8 mths; property
leads rebound
* SPECIAL REPORT-Saudi Arabia takes heat for spread of MERS
virus
* Libyan renegade general challenges government as clashes
rock Tripoli
* UN nuclear agency says Iran agrees to address bomb probe
issues
* Iranians arrested for "Happy" video freed -social media
* Gulf and Latam banks tap Australian debt opportunities
EGYPT
* Ousted Egyptian leader Mubarak gets 3 years jail for
embezzling millions
* Egypt court jails 155 Brotherhood supporters
* Egypt's Sisi aims to bring deficit down to 8.5 pct by
2017/18
* Gap narrows between Egypt pound's official and black
market rates
* One killed, six wounded in bomb attack on Egyptian
security vehicle
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE lender NBAD to enter India before end of 2014 -
sources
* British fugitive arrested in Dubai after 2-1/2 year hunt
* KrisEnergy plans to take over Thai oil block from Mubadala
* World Bank's IFC considering stake in Pakistan's Bank
Alfalah
SAUDI ARABIA
* Dutch send top diplomat to avert Saudi sanctions over
anti-Islam stickers
* Saudi Telecom sets up $1.33 bln sukuk programme
QATAR
* Qatar's Doha Bank plans capital raising in 2015
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Al Mazaya restructures debt into KD 12 mln
Islamic facility
BAHRAIN
* Bahraini teenager dies after clashes with police -
activists
