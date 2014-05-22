DUBAI May 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asia shares rise on firm China PMI, Fed reassurance -

* Brent steady above $110 on China PMI, lower US stocks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai in biggest gain in 8 mths; property leads rebound

* SPECIAL REPORT-Saudi Arabia takes heat for spread of MERS virus

* Libyan renegade general challenges government as clashes rock Tripoli

* UN nuclear agency says Iran agrees to address bomb probe issues

* Iranians arrested for "Happy" video freed -social media

* Gulf and Latam banks tap Australian debt opportunities

EGYPT

* Ousted Egyptian leader Mubarak gets 3 years jail for embezzling millions

* Egypt court jails 155 Brotherhood supporters

* Egypt's Sisi aims to bring deficit down to 8.5 pct by 2017/18

* Gap narrows between Egypt pound's official and black market rates

* One killed, six wounded in bomb attack on Egyptian security vehicle

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE lender NBAD to enter India before end of 2014 - sources

* British fugitive arrested in Dubai after 2-1/2 year hunt

* KrisEnergy plans to take over Thai oil block from Mubadala

* World Bank's IFC considering stake in Pakistan's Bank Alfalah

SAUDI ARABIA

* Dutch send top diplomat to avert Saudi sanctions over anti-Islam stickers

* Saudi Telecom sets up $1.33 bln sukuk programme

QATAR

* Qatar's Doha Bank plans capital raising in 2015

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Al Mazaya restructures debt into KD 12 mln Islamic facility

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini teenager dies after clashes with police - activists (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)