DUBAI May 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on U.S. housing data; Ukraine vote looms

* Brent, U.S. crude push higher on geopolitical worries

* Palladium falls on profit taking, stronger dollar; gold flat

* Lebanon heads for presidential vacuum after final failed vote

* Iraq reaches pipeline to fix it after offensive against insurgents

* Al Qaeda gunmen storm Yemeni city, 27 people killed

* Pope launches Holy Land visit with Syria peace appeal

EGYPT

* UAE to continue political, economic support to Egypt after poll -report

* Sisi says Egypt will not allow threats to security from Libya

* In Egypt, poll finds slim majority back Sisi

* Egypt has bought around 3 mln tonnes of local wheat - minister

* Islamist militant leader in Egypt's Sinai killed -security sources

* Global Telecom books in cost of Algerian settlement

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etisalat scraps buyout offer to Maroc Telecom minority shareholders

* Abu Dhabi eyes food sector growth as investors tap trade zone

* Rivals turn on Etihad after report of royal funding

QATAR

* Qatar fund commits $2 bln investment to Russia - RDIF

* Qatar's Ooredoo signs $1 bln loan deal to repay existing debt

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini rights activist free after two years in jail (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)