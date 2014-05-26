DUBAI May 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 1-year high on Wall St rally, Ukraine vote

* Brent slips near $110 after Ukraine election

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar hits record high before MSCI move; Egypt up before vote

* Platinum group metals climb on supply fears; gold steady

* Pope wraps up Middle East visit with Jerusalem whirl

* Kurds say Iraqi bid to thwart oil exports via Turkey will fail

* Yemen says security forces kill senior al Qaeda leader

* New Libyan prime minister wins confidence vote -lawmaker

EGYPT

* Former army chief Sisi poised for victory in Egypt election

* Set to rule divided Egypt, Sisi faces biggest test

* Egyptian crackdown risks spreading instability abroad, Islamist says

* Influential cleric Qaradawi urges Egyptians to boycott elections

* Journalists take care of the censorship as Sisi poised to rule

* Orascom sheds assets in Egypt as it restructures business

* Egypt has limited scope for boosting purchases of local wheat

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Savola sells Kazakhstan edible oil unit for $28.5 mln

KUWAIT

* Kuwait April inflation falls to 2.7 pct y/y

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain says no plans to return ambassador to Qatar soon