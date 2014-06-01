DUBAI, June 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Oil falls at month's end, but rises in May on supply worries

* Gold falls to near 4-month low; posts sharp weekly drop

* GLOBAL MARKET-Wall Street closing highs buck trend as most equities flat

* MIDEAST STOCKS-MSCI funds send UAE, Qatar soaring; Egypt down on tax concerns

* Funds to cut UAE, Qatar exposure after MSCI upgrade -survey

* Turkish police fire teargas at protesters on anniversary of unrest

* Unified Palestinian government to be announced Monday -Abbas

* UAE Says Sisi represents "new hope" for Egypt

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi telcoms firm Mobily ends talks to buy stake in smaller rival

* Saudi April bank loan growth slowest since Jan 2012, M3 growth dips

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE c/a surplus falls 6 pct to $65 bln in 2013

QATAR

* Qatar Airways delays taking first A380 by several weeks

EGYPT

* Egypt's Sisi wins election, faces economic challenges

* Egypt approves new 10 pct capital gains tax on stock market profits

* Egypt central bank keeps interest rates on hold

* Egypt's Sabahi contests presidential elections results

* Egypt revokes 52 Mursi-era pardons -state media

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain opposition to boycott election unless political deal reached (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)