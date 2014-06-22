MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, June 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St sets records on rates view; dollar rises
* U.S. crude hits nine-month high above $107 on short-covering
* Gold drops as S&P rises but posts big weekly gain
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed; UAE mkts rise despite Arabtec weakness
* Iraq militants take Syria border post in drive for caliphate
* Israel accepts 1st delivery of disputed Kurdish pipeline oil
* Iran rejects "excessive demands" in nuclear talks with 6 powers
* Renault seeks financial partner to resume business in Iran
* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf premium may vanish as views of region shift
TURKEY
* Hundreds of Turkish army officers freed from jail in "coup plot" case
* Iraq risks knocking Turkey's economic rebalancing off kilter
* Kuveyt Turk sets final price guidance ahead of sukuk issue on Thurs
EGYPT
* Egypt investment minister projects $10 bln foreign investment next year
* Egypt upholds death sentence on brotherhood leader, nearly 200 supporters
* Saudi king stops in Cairo to visit Egypt's Sisi
SAUDI ARABIA
* Dutch companies hit by Saudi retaliation for Wilders' anti-Islam campaign - minister
* Saudi's Al Rajhi Capital to launch first sukuk fund
* Saudi Eelectricity Co says signs $13.2 bln interest-free govt loan
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abraaj group aims for Cairo Medical Center takeover
* Etihad airways denies talks with malaysian airlines over equity stake
* Former CEO of Dubai's Arabtec says will hold on to stake
OMAN
* Oman plans refinery maintenance in June for about a month -operator (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
