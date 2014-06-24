DUBAI, June 24 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday.
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares muted, currencies in well-worn
ranges
* Brent crude falls again as Iraq supply fears ease
* Gold rises on Iraq, S&P drop; platinum down as strike ends
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets sink as Arabtec pushes Dubai
into bear market territory
* Kerry promises 'intense and sustained' U.S. support for
Iraq
* Sunni tribesmen seize Iraqi border crossing with Jordan
-sources
* Mideast firm to operate new cargo terminal at Port
Canaveral, Florida
* No sign of surrender as Iraq's Maliki fights for political
life
* Syria has removed 100 percent of declared chemicals -team
chief
* Dollar/Saudi riyal forwards jump on Iraq conflict
* Planned Yemen ceasefire with Shi'ite rebels falters
* Luxembourg eyes sukuk bill before summer, open to future
issuance
* Pakistan to raise 49.5 bln rupees via 1st sukuk in 15
months
* ICTSI pursuing investments in Iraq - Star
TURKEY
* Turkish lira firms ahead of Tuesday's central bank meeting
* ExxonMobil in talks with Turkey over shale gas exploration
* Turkish central bank injects 3 bln lira in repo, bids 3.89
bln lira
* Albaraka Turk issues price guidance for benchmark dollar
sukuk due Monday
EGYPT
* Parents of Australian journalist jailed in Egypt
"shattered"
* Egypt jails Al Jazeera journalists, US calls sentences
"chilling"
* Nestle opens chocolate plant in Egypt, builds factory in
Dubai
* Egypt's pound stable on official and black markets
SAUDI ARABIA
* Fitch Affirms Islamic Development Bank at 'AAA'; Outlook
Stable
* Saudi's Petrochem completes 1.2 bln riyal debut sukuk
issue
* Saudi's GSFMO says buys 780,000 tonnes of wheat in tender
* Asia Naphtha-Saudi's Aramco buys nearly 200,000 T spot
from Mideast
* Saudi's SAFCO says plant start-up delayed, trims H1
dividend
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Arabtec lays off staff in wake of CEO
departure-sources
* UAE jails seven men convicted of belonging to al Qaeda
* UAE's Al Hilal Bank to price $500 mln capital-boosting
sukuk Tues
* UAE lender NBAD's head of asset management quits
* TABLE-UAE May inflation edges down to 2.0 pct year/year
* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Petroleum says makes Malaysian gas
discovery
QATAR
* France wins Qatar tram deal, discusses Rafale jets
* Citigroup names Haddad as Qatar chief executive
* Barwa Real Estate selling project to Qatari Diar for $2.5
bln
KUWAIT
* Kuwait withdraws envoy from Iraq due to security situation
- ministry official
OMAN
* Fitch Affirms Bank Sohar at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
