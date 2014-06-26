DUBAI, June 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-asian shares up, bonds in demand amid hunt for returns

* Brent drops below $114 as worries ease over Iraq supply threat

* Gold slips as Asian stocks climb, but holds above $1,300

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai bounces back as Arabtec halts freefall

* With new grip on oil fields, Iraq Kurds unveil plan to ramp up exports

* Iraq insurgents seize oilfields, hit air base as U.S. advisers arrive

* Tunisia to hold elections in October, November

* Iran hopes for end of sanctions boom but investors still wary

TURKEY

* Turkey's Erdogan set to run for presidency - Deputy PM Arinc

* Turkey's Ziraat to issue five-year Eurobond - bankers

EGYPT

* Algeria, Egypt's Sisi talk security, gas shipments

* Egypt may scrap local wheat premium to combat smugglers

* Egypt-Saudi company to invest $245 million in housing units

SAUDI ARABIA

* Kerry to visit Saudi Arabia on Friday to discuss Iraq and Syria

* Saudi's Yansab hikes dividend for H1 2014

* Saudi Zain signs $1.2 bln supply deals to upgrade network

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Sudden plunge of Dubai's Arabtec teaches hard lessons about Gulf stocks

* Dubai's Arabtec says restructuring won't hurt projects

* Dubai's Nakheel says to repay $1.5 bln debt early

* Emirates Global Aluminium project clears Guinea hurdle

* Etihad says agreed principal terms to buy 49 pct of Alitalia

* Samena Capital considers selling off parts of RAK Ceramics

OMAN

* Oman ruler suspends decision to scrap price controls after public uproar

* Oman fund held talks with Bulgaria about Corpbank rescue

* Oman's Electricity Holding Co picks advisers, plans $2.1 bln fundraising

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain opposition leader cleared of terrorism charges

* Bahrain April bank lending growth fastest since Nov 2012 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)