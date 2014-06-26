Sweden to introduce airline tax in 2018
DUBAI, June 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-asian shares up, bonds in demand amid hunt for returns
* Brent drops below $114 as worries ease over Iraq supply threat
* Gold slips as Asian stocks climb, but holds above $1,300
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai bounces back as Arabtec halts freefall
* With new grip on oil fields, Iraq Kurds unveil plan to ramp up exports
* Iraq insurgents seize oilfields, hit air base as U.S. advisers arrive
* Tunisia to hold elections in October, November
* Iran hopes for end of sanctions boom but investors still wary
TURKEY
* Turkey's Erdogan set to run for presidency - Deputy PM Arinc
* Turkey's Ziraat to issue five-year Eurobond - bankers
EGYPT
* Algeria, Egypt's Sisi talk security, gas shipments
* Egypt may scrap local wheat premium to combat smugglers
* Egypt-Saudi company to invest $245 million in housing units
SAUDI ARABIA
* Kerry to visit Saudi Arabia on Friday to discuss Iraq and Syria
* Saudi's Yansab hikes dividend for H1 2014
* Saudi Zain signs $1.2 bln supply deals to upgrade network
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Sudden plunge of Dubai's Arabtec teaches hard lessons about Gulf stocks
* Dubai's Arabtec says restructuring won't hurt projects
* Dubai's Nakheel says to repay $1.5 bln debt early
* Emirates Global Aluminium project clears Guinea hurdle
* Etihad says agreed principal terms to buy 49 pct of Alitalia
* Samena Capital considers selling off parts of RAK Ceramics
OMAN
* Oman ruler suspends decision to scrap price controls after public uproar
* Oman fund held talks with Bulgaria about Corpbank rescue
* Oman's Electricity Holding Co picks advisers, plans $2.1 bln fundraising
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain opposition leader cleared of terrorism charges
* Bahrain April bank lending growth fastest since Nov 2012 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
