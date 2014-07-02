DUBAI, July 2 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares score 3-year high as data
cheers
* Oil dips on easing supply concerns; China data supports
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE, Qatar rebound as valuations become
more attractive
* Gold near 3-month high on fund flows; platinum holds gain
* U.S. imposes record fine on BNP in sanctions warning to
banks
* Israel mourns teenagers, strikes Hamas in Gaza
* Sunnis, Kurds shun Iraq parliament after no Maliki
replacement named
* Libya's oil output edges to 321,000 bpd, NOC spokesman
says
* Iran's oil exports drop in June, stay above Western limits
* Iran says ready to provide Iraq with arms to fight
"terrorism"
TURKEY
* Turkish gold imports rise m/m in June to 24.3 tonnes,
exchange says
* New Issue-Garanti Bank prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond
* Fitch Affirms Turkey's Turcas at 'B'; Outlook Stable
* Turkey's Erdogan positions himself for more powerful
presidential role
* Istanbul June retail prices rise 0.66 pct, chamber of
commerce says
* Turkey's exports rise 6.6 pct to $12.54 bln in June -
association
EGYPT
* Egypt imposes 10 pct tax on capital gains, dividends
* Egypt's GASC buys 240,000 tonnes Romanian, Russian wheat
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco lowers Arab Light crude OSP to Asia in August
* Despite Saudi pledge, another big oil outage would strain
supply
* Saudi's Ma'aden signs $5 bln financing for phosphate
scheme
* Saudi king appoints new spy chief as regional crisis
spreads
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Italy to continue Alitalia meetings next week
* Dubai's Arabtec to hold news conference Wednesday on
rumours
* Dubai's Union Properties expects H1 profit to jump
fivefold
* Abu Dhabi fund ADIA bullish on infrastructure, alternative
investments
* Dubai crude June average rises to $108.03/bbl - traders
KUWAIT
* Italy's FSI and Kuwait's KIA create investment firm with
$2.98 bln in assets
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 trade surplus narrows to $19 bln, exports
down
* KKR, TPG looking to buy stake in Kuwait's Americana-
Bloomberg
* Kuwaiti telco Zain appoints new chief commercial officer
QATAR
* Turkey's Kiler strikes deal to open stores in Qatar
* TABLE-Qatar May trade surplus rises 7.8 pct y/y to $9.2
bln
* TABLE-Qatar C/A surplus narrows to $17 bln in Q1
* Qatar Airways CEO threatens to halt Airbus orders if slots
denied
