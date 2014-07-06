DUBAI, July 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks hold at all-time high after bumper week

* Oil drops on signs of rising supply; Brent below $111

* Gold steady, seen vulnerable after strong U.S. jobs data

* Iraq's Maliki rejects pressure to give up premiership

* Iraqi Islamic State leader purported to make public appearance

* Kurdish diplomat cool to independence advocacy by Israel

* Iran eases demands in Vienna nuclear talks - Western diplomats

* Violent protests spread to Israel after burial of Palestinian teen

* Yemen bombs Shi'ite rebels after truce collapses, 70 killed

EGYPT

* Egypt cuts natural gas subsidies to factories

* Egyptian court sentences Muslim Brotherhood leader to life in prison

* Egypt to raise fuel prices by up to 78 percent from midnight -source

* More people, less water mean rising food imports for Egypt

* Egyptian pound steady on official market, stronger on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Q1 economic growth slows to 4.7 pct y/y, labour reforms weigh

* Two militants blow themselves up in southern Saudi Arabia

* Six people killed during attacks on Saudi-Yemeni border post

* Saudi's SABIC hikes proposed first-half dividend to 2.5 riyals/share

* Samba proposes first-half dividend of 0.65 riyals/share

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai says launching project to build world's biggest mall

* Dubai World repays $300 mln early to creditors - sources

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini policeman dies of bomb blast wounds - ministry

KUWAIT

* Kuwait warns against violent protests after rally

OMAN

* Oman budget surplus at $1.5 bln in Jan-May

* Oman nominal GDP +4.6 pct y/y in Q1 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)