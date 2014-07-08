BRIEF-Medley Management Q4 core earnings per share $0.14
DUBAI, July 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares pause after recent climb, eyes on earnings
* Brent, U.S. crude oil fall as supply fears fade
* Gold falls on interest rate fears; palladium near 13-yr high
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai slips as Arabtec slows; banks lift Saudi bourse
* China pushes for speedy political solution in Iraq
* Iran's Khamenei says U.S., Israel playing 'good cop, bad cop'
* Iraq parliament delayed for five weeks, general killed near Baghdad
* Hamas steps up rocket fire, Israel says ready for escalation
* Moody's:Likely change in S-OIL's ownership structure will alleviate negative pressure
* IDB's infrastructure fund looks to build regional links
TURKEY
* Turkey to keep economic policies and personnel under Erdogan presidency -officials
* Turkish banks Jan-May net profit down 11.5 pct - watchdog
* Turkish carmaker Karsan to seal deal with China's Wuhan Zhong by Oct. 15
EGYPT
* Egypt's Sisi: extremists destroying the region, threaten the world
* Egyptian treasury bill yields jump after fuel price hike
* Egypt foreign reserves fall to $16.678 bln at end-June
* Egyptian pound steady at central bank sale, weaker on black market
* Sawiris-Beltone refuse offered 9.49 percent stake in EFG Hermes
* Egypt's Sisi wishes Al Jazeera journalists had been deported, not tried - newspaper
SAUDI ARABIA
* U.S. 'troubled' by jailing of Saudi human rights activist
* Saudis keep August crude supply steady to 1 Asia buyer -source
* Saudi jails four for planning to fight in Iraq, supporting al Qaeda
* AQAP posts pictures of Saudi-Yemen border attack
* Saudi gas development plans hit hurdle as Shell shelves project
* IFC to inject up to $100 mln in Saudi's ACWA Power for renewable energy
* Banque Saudi Fransi Q2 net profit rises 16 pct
* Update-Moody's affirms the MQ2 assessment of Jadwa Asset Management
* Saudi retailer Jarir Marketing Q2 net profit rises 7.1 pct
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Mitsubishi Corp, Heavy Industries take stake in UAE water firm Metito
* Abu Dhabi's ADIA sells shares worth $70 mln in India's Kotak Mahindra
* Dubai's DMCC considers new agricultural contracts, delays spot gold
* UAE regulator to tighten bourse supervision after Arabtec debacle
* TABLE-UAE March c.bank foreign assets rise 28 pct y/y to $81 bln
* UAE president in good health despite rumours -Abu Dhabi crown prince
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's CBK gets approval to raise up to 120 mln dinars via bonds
* Kuwait court frees prominent opposition figure on bail-lawyer
QATAR
* Qatar sets June Marine crude OSP at $108.85/bbl, up $2.40
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain orders out visiting U.S. official -state news agency (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
