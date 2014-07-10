DUBAI, July 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed relief lifts Asian stocks, dollar slips

* Oil drops on weak U.S. fuel demand, returning Libya supply

* Gold up on softer dollar; India budget eyed for import duty cut

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar, Egypt lead gains; UAE consolidates

* Luxembourg approves bill paving way for sukuk this year

* Head of Libya investment fund steps down over political law

* BNP pleads guilty again in $9 bln U.S. sanctions accord

* De Mistura succeeds Brahimi as U.N. Syria mediator - diplomats

* Iran says offers ways to ease impasse over underground nuclear plant

* Refugee agency says more than 35,000 people displaced by Yemen fighting

* Syrian government forces squeeze insurgents in Aleppo

TURKEY

* Turkish Airlines shares rise on Lufthansa long-haul talks

* Turkey's Turkiye Finans secures $350 mln Islamic loan

* Turkish assets steady with falling oil price, Fed minutes eyed

EGYPT

* GrainCorp buys 10 pct of Egypt's largest private flour miller

* Egypt's GASC buys 240,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat

* Egypt issues Belayim crude sell tender for second half of 2014

* BRIEF-Sinoma Intl's unit signs project worth 270 mln euros in Egypt to expand cement plants

* Egypt pound unchanged at c.bank sale, slightly weaker on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi British Bank Q2 profit rises 15.2 pct, beats estimates

* UK questions Airbus staff, defence officials in Saudi corruption probe

* TABLE-Saudi imports, non-oil exports fall 5 pct y/y in May

* Saudi June oil production rises to 9.78 mln bpd

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* U.S. blacklists UAE firm for flouting sanctions on Syria

* Newspaper says UAE holding suspected Qatari "agents" for questioning

* Dubai's Gulf Navigation cuts capital, eyes new expansion

* Emirates finalises $56 bln order for 150 Boeing 777X planes

* TABLE-UAE May c.bank foreign assets rise 23 pct y/y to $82 bln

* Brent-Dubai crude spread falls to eight-month low DUB-EFS-1M

* Dubai developer Nakheel H1 net profit jumps 54 pct

* Djibouti in legal dispute with DP World over port concession

QATAR

* Qatar slashes stake in London Stock Exchange group - Telegraph

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain questions opposition leader after expelling U.S. diplomat

OMAN

* BRIEF-Capstone gets first order in Oman for oil & gas production