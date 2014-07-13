Sweden to introduce airline tax in 2018
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.
DUBAI, July 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-stock indexes up slightly as Portugal fears ebb; oil down sharply
* Brent hits three-month lows on easing geopolitical risk
* Gold flat for day, up for 6th week on Middle East tension
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar lifts Dubai; Qatar rebounds further
* MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Markets to contend with slowing Gulf earnings growth
* Libyan protesters shut down Brega oil port -state firm NOV
* Main Iraqi Sunni bloc chooses Jabouri as nominee for parl't speaker - lawmaker
* Iran sticks to "unworkable, inadequate" stances in nuclear talks -U.S.
* Iraq headed for chaos unless politicians unite, UN says
EGYPT
* Egypt tries crude swaps to import crucial foreign oil
* Egypt's consumer inflation stays steady in June
* Egyptian pound unchanged at central bank sale, weaker on black market
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties appoints CEO
* UAE's Tabreed acquires $286 mln cooling services contract
QATAR
* Qatar cuts stake in London Stock Exchange by a third
BAHRAIN
* Investcorp to buy Dutch company in $327 mln deal
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Zain says $4.5 bln lawsuit against Iraqi unit dismissed (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
