UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI, July 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares nudge higher, oil nurses losses
* Brent hits three-month lows on easing geopolitical risk
* Gold steady near 4-month high on safe-haven demand
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Upbeat Kuwait hits one-month high; Saudi mixed after earnings
* U.S., Iran say disputes remain in nuclear talks as deadline looms
* Thousands of Gaza civilians flee after Israeli warning
* Heavy fighting breaks out near Libya's Tripoli airport, seven dead
* Iraqi factions hit new delay in forming government
* Turkish auto output seen at record level this year - Association
EGYPT
* Egyptians fear Islamist militants gathering on Libyan border
* Abraaj Investment Management makes bid approach to Egypt's Bisco Misr
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's SAFCO posts fifth straight profit decline
* Saudi's Yansab misses forecast as Q2 net profit slips 8.6 pct
* Saudi lender NCB posts 22 pct Q2 net profit jump
* Saudi conglomerate Olayan buys 51 pct stake in Gulf Union Foods Co
* TABLE-Saudi June inflation at 2.7 pct y/y for 3rd month in row
* Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank posts fourth straight quarterly profit dip
* Barrick to partner with Ma'aden on Saudi Arabian copper asset
* Saudi Sipchem Q2 net profit jumps 41 pct; sales, margins rise
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's Dana Gas says wins right to some payments from Iraqi Kurdistan
QATAR
* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan says sells real estate firm stake to govt fund
OMAN
* Oman's Bank Dhofar Q2 net profit rises 23 pct, meets expectations (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
