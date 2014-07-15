DUBAI, July 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain, count on Fed's support

* Oil inches up as signs of healthy supply tempered by Libya

* Gold retains sharp losses, trades near 4-week low

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets edge up but SABIC drags down Saudi

* Obama encouraged by Egypt ceasefire proposal for Mideast

* Islamic State expels rivals from Syria's Deir al-Zor -activists

* Kerry and Iran's Zarif meet for second day as nuclear deadline looms

* Clashes erupt in Libya's Benghazi, five killed

TURKEY

* Turkish bank stocks rise on successful bond auctions

* New Turkish 5-year fixed-coupon bond yields 8.62 pct, below forecas

* Turkey's lira steady ahead of expected interest rate cut

EGYPT

* Egyptians fear Islamist militants gathering on Libyan border

* Abraaj Investment Management makes bid approach to Egypt's Bisco Misr

* Egyptian pound stable at central bank sale, weaker on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Cement beats estimates despite 6.2 pct Q2 net profit drop

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Drake & Scull gets shareholder nod for strategic investor plan

QATAR

* AIRSHOW-Qatar Airways rejected first three A380s, disappointed with Airbus

* Strong lending growth drives up Qatar Islamic Bank's Q2 profit

* TABLE-Qatar June inflation slows to 2.8 pct y/y from 1-yr high

BAHRAIN

* Arab Banking Corp names Sharon Craggs group compliance head

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait May bank lending growth lowest since September 2013

* Kuwait Energy mandates BofA for bond roadshow starting Tuesday (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)