UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI, July 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain, count on Fed's support
* Oil inches up as signs of healthy supply tempered by Libya
* Gold retains sharp losses, trades near 4-week low
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets edge up but SABIC drags down Saudi
* Obama encouraged by Egypt ceasefire proposal for Mideast
* Islamic State expels rivals from Syria's Deir al-Zor -activists
* Kerry and Iran's Zarif meet for second day as nuclear deadline looms
* Clashes erupt in Libya's Benghazi, five killed
TURKEY
* Turkish bank stocks rise on successful bond auctions
* New Turkish 5-year fixed-coupon bond yields 8.62 pct, below forecas
* Turkey's lira steady ahead of expected interest rate cut
EGYPT
* Egyptians fear Islamist militants gathering on Libyan border
* Abraaj Investment Management makes bid approach to Egypt's Bisco Misr
* Egyptian pound stable at central bank sale, weaker on black market
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Cement beats estimates despite 6.2 pct Q2 net profit drop
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Drake & Scull gets shareholder nod for strategic investor plan
QATAR
* AIRSHOW-Qatar Airways rejected first three A380s, disappointed with Airbus
* Strong lending growth drives up Qatar Islamic Bank's Q2 profit
* TABLE-Qatar June inflation slows to 2.8 pct y/y from 1-yr high
BAHRAIN
* Arab Banking Corp names Sharon Craggs group compliance head
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait May bank lending growth lowest since September 2013
* Kuwait Energy mandates BofA for bond roadshow starting Tuesday (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources