DUBAI, July 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks brace for China test, oil on the slide

* Oil rout deepens as Libya, economic data feed oversupply worries

* Gold below $1,300 on stronger dollar, interest rate fears

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's Arabtec surges; earnings lift Qatar

* MIDEAST MONEY-Regulators take aim at murky UAE markets after Arabtec debacle

* Fitch: Asia Oil & Gas Companies' Exposure to Iraq Mostly Limited

* Iran nuclear deal improbable by July 20, extension likely -diplomat

* Israel, Palestinians battle as Egyptian-proposed Gaza ceasefire collapses

* Iraq names moderate Sunni parliament speaker in move to break political deadlock

* Shelling of Tripoli airport destroys 90 pct of planes there -Libya govt

TURKEY

* Turkish president approves Kurdish peace process law

* Turkey's Net Holding wins lottery licence with $2.76 bln bid

* Turkish bonds firm on interest rate cut expectations

* Turkish budget deficit 3.4 bln lira in first half - finance ministry

* Turkey set to meet 4 pct growth target this year - Simsek

* Turkish unemployment falls to 9 pct in April - statistics office

EGYPT

* Egypt's central bank seen keeping key interest rates on hold- poll

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Ma'aden posts sharp rise in second-quarter net profit

* Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank trims first-half dividend after profit fall

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's DP World signs $3 bln loan deal - sources

* Dubai's Shuaa Capital Q2 profit more than quadruples

QATAR

* AIRSHOW-Qatar Airways seeks compensation from Airbus for A380 delay

* Qatar bank Masraf gives JV sale details after bourse suspension

* Qatar Electricity and Water Q2 profit falls 4.4 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait threatens to revoke citizenship in crackdown on opposition

* Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q2 net profit rises 9 pct

* Kuwait's Zain says court lifts freeze on Zain Iraq earnings

OMAN

* National Bank of Oman Q2 net profit jumps 25 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)