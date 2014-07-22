BRIEF-Gates Global announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
DUBAI, July 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tentative on lingering geopolitical tensions
* Oil firms on Ukraine crisis; August WTI spikes before expiry
* Gold steady over $1,300 as conflicts spur safe-haven bids
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE rebounds amid more Arabtec turmoil; Qatar, Egypt slip
* MIDEAST DEBT -Cash-flush Gulf banks grab top spots in region's loan market
* Gaza death toll tops 500 as U.S. steps up ceasefire efforts
* Arab rifts may complicate search for Gaza truce
* China's oil imports from Iran rise nearly 50 pct Jan-June
* Yemen struggles towards fuel price reform as finances crumble
TURKEY
* Turkey's Kurdish candidate says peace does not hinge on Erdogan
* Turkey's Arcelik to issue bonds worth up to 500 mln euros
* Turkish assets rise, focus on company results and central bank
* Turkiye Finans raises $252 mln from first sukuk issuance in Malaysia
* Turk Telekom's Q2 net profit jumps to 801 mln lira
EGYPT
* Kerry, in Cairo, presses for Gaza cease-fire
* Egypt delays bond sale results as short-term yields soar
* Egypt may be flexible on its Gaza proposal to accommodate Hamas - officials
* Reforming Egypt's black market - high hurdles, big rewards
* Egypt Suez Canal revenue up 9.7 pct yr/yr in June - state info portal
SAUDI ARABIA
* MEDIA-Saudi Arabia to open stock market to foreigners - Bloomberg
* IMF raises Saudi economic growth forecast to 4.6 pct for 2014
* Saudi telco Mobily Q2 profit hit by Atheeb deal provision
* Saudi Electricity Q2 profit jumps 144 pct on one-time gain
* Saudi's Fawaz Alhokair Q2 net profit up 15.7 pct, misses forecasts
* Saudi Telecom to pay Q2 dividend of 0.75 riyals/share
* Saudi's Kingdom Holding Q2 net profit rises 16.8 pct
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Poste Italiane puts conditions on Alitalia-Etihad deal -sources
* Lufthansa joins Emirates in calls for airlines summit on MH17
* Board of Dubai's Arabtec to meet on Thursday
QATAR
* Qatar 2022 ethics investigation to report in September
* Qatari lender Al Khaliji names Ezzdine as acting CEO - statement
* Qatar Navigation posts 9.7 pct net profit fall in H1
OMAN
* Fitch Affirms 5 Omani Banks' IDRs; Upgrades 3 Banks' Viability Ratings
KUWAIT
* Kuwaiti bank KFH Q2 net profit rises 6.4 pct, misses estimates
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
