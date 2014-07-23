DUBAI, July 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up as risk aversion wanes, euro languishes

* Oil slips as supplies flow despite conflicts

* Gold holds losses but finds support near $1,300

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia jumps on plan to open market to foreigners

* Abbas-led Palestinian body backs Hamas truce demands in Gaza

* UN Security Council considers Gaza ceasefire resolution

* Qatar emir meets Saudi king in Jeddah to discuss Gaza fighting

* Libya oil output slips, fresh fighting in Tripoli

* Syria says crisis has cost its oil sector $23.5 bln

* Iraq approves $600 mln oil depot contract with China's CPP

EGYPT

* Egypt's CIB posts 31 percent rise in 1st-half profit

* Egypt's steel industry files anti-dumping claim against imports

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Sept 1-10 shipment

* Egyptian cigarette maker Eastern posts 17 pct jump in profit

* Egypt bond yields jump at first auction after rate hike

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia to open $530 bln bourse to foreigners in early 2015

* MSCI could review Saudi Arabia as emerging market next year

* Saudi's Savola says CEO Mannaa to resign for personal reasons

* Islamic Development Bank places $1 billion sukuk

* MERS virus detected in air samples from Saudi camel barn

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE lender NBAD lifts profit forecast

* First Gulf Bank's profit up 16 pct, in line with expectations

* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank posts 22 pct Q2 net profit hike

* TABLE-UAE May bank lending jumps 8.7 pct y/y, M3 picks up

* UAE's Waha Capital Q2 net profit jumps on AerCap deal

* Dubai Crude for October to be priced at parity to Oman

QATAR

* Vodafone Qatar beats forecasts with smaller quarterly loss

* Fitch Affirms Nakilat's Bonds at 'A+'/'A-'; Outlook Stable

* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q2 profit rises 12.1 pct

OMAN

* Oman Cement posts 4.3 pct H1 net profit hike

KUWAIT

* Kuwait strips citizenship of two opposition figures, relatives

* Kuwait Energy sets IPTs for 5-yr bond in 9.5 pct area - leads

BAHRAIN

* Witness in collapsed Dahdaleh trial sentenced to UK jail

* Bahraini opposition launches legal challenge against suspension (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)