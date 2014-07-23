Sweden to introduce airline tax in 2018
DUBAI, July 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up as risk aversion wanes, euro languishes
* Oil slips as supplies flow despite conflicts
* Gold holds losses but finds support near $1,300
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia jumps on plan to open market to foreigners
* Abbas-led Palestinian body backs Hamas truce demands in Gaza
* UN Security Council considers Gaza ceasefire resolution
* Qatar emir meets Saudi king in Jeddah to discuss Gaza fighting
* Libya oil output slips, fresh fighting in Tripoli
* Syria says crisis has cost its oil sector $23.5 bln
* Iraq approves $600 mln oil depot contract with China's CPP
EGYPT
* Egypt's CIB posts 31 percent rise in 1st-half profit
* Egypt's steel industry files anti-dumping claim against imports
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Sept 1-10 shipment
* Egyptian cigarette maker Eastern posts 17 pct jump in profit
* Egypt bond yields jump at first auction after rate hike
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia to open $530 bln bourse to foreigners in early 2015
* MSCI could review Saudi Arabia as emerging market next year
* Saudi's Savola says CEO Mannaa to resign for personal reasons
* Islamic Development Bank places $1 billion sukuk
* MERS virus detected in air samples from Saudi camel barn
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE lender NBAD lifts profit forecast
* First Gulf Bank's profit up 16 pct, in line with expectations
* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank posts 22 pct Q2 net profit hike
* TABLE-UAE May bank lending jumps 8.7 pct y/y, M3 picks up
* UAE's Waha Capital Q2 net profit jumps on AerCap deal
* Dubai Crude for October to be priced at parity to Oman
QATAR
* Vodafone Qatar beats forecasts with smaller quarterly loss
* Fitch Affirms Nakilat's Bonds at 'A+'/'A-'; Outlook Stable
* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q2 profit rises 12.1 pct
OMAN
* Oman Cement posts 4.3 pct H1 net profit hike
KUWAIT
* Kuwait strips citizenship of two opposition figures, relatives
* Kuwait Energy sets IPTs for 5-yr bond in 9.5 pct area - leads
BAHRAIN
* Witness in collapsed Dahdaleh trial sentenced to UK jail
* Bahraini opposition launches legal challenge against suspension (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
