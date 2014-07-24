DUBAI, July 24 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares supported by upbeat China
factory survey
* Crude oil rises on drop in U.S. crude inventories,
geopolitical risk
* Gold firm above $1,300 on Middle East violence, fund
inflows
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia's rally slows; UAE, Qatar pull
back
* Gaza bloodshed deepens as airlines shun Israel
* Gulf telcos Ooredoo, Wataniya post Q2 profit drops, Nawras
soars
* Iraq's south oil exports rise to near-record, avoid
northern conflict
* Russia's Gazprom Neft starts production at Iraq Badra
oilfield - ministry
* Iraq postpones vote for president, delaying power-sharing
deal
* Japan to count Saudi, UAE crude storage toward reserve
goals
TURKEY
* Turkey's Akbank beats forecasts with 893 mln lira Q2 net
profit
* Turkish 2014 c/a deficit seen below $50 bln - minister
* Ziraat raises borrowing from European Investment Fund to
2.1 billion lira
EGYPT
* Egypt buys Russian, Romanian and Ukraine wheat in tender
* Sisi's bold start on economic reforms buys Egypt some time
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi state investment fund to set up new companies
* Saudi bourse opening may double fund flows to Gulf
* Saudi Electricity says will get $400 mln payment from
Aramco
* Saudi's Savola says in talks to sell packaging business to
Takween
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi opening puts Middle East on investor
maps
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Marka to list shares in mid-September
* Dubai lender Mashreq net profit jumps 45 percent
* Dubai developer Deyaar Q2 net profit more than doubles
* Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim says H1 revenues jump 14 pct
* Banks set conditions on Alitalia cash call - Intesa
Sanpaolo exec
* India's Jet Airways chairman says looking to restructure
debts, talking to bankers
QATAR
* Commercial Bank of Qatar Q2 net profit dips 3 pct
* TABLE-Qatar June trade surplus falls 1.3 pct y/y to $8.9
bln
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Energy to price $250 mln bond later on Weds - leads
* Kuwait's KIPCO on track to hit revenue goal
