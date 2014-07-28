BRIEF-Tri-Stage to fully acquire adflex communications, inc. for 1.14 bln yen
* Says it plans to acquire 100 percent stake in adflex communications, inc. for 1.14 billion yen(advisory fee included)
DUBAI, July 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-China shares lead Asia higher, dollar buoyed
* Brent climbs above $108/bbl on U.S.-Russian tensions, supply fears
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips on stronger dollar, but holds above $1,300
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets rise on Q2 earnings; Barwa drags down Qatar
* UN Security Council calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
* Fighting in Gaza abates, but truce hopes look fragile
* As U.S. kicks off crude exports, Iran casts a shadow in Asia
* Lebanon's Bank Audi says H1 profit up to $190 mln
* A nation in peril - Iraq's struggle to hold together
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi M3, bank lending growth edge up in June
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi-listed Watania says majority shareholders to sell stakes
QATAR
* Qatar state spending up 13 pct last FY, slowest in 11 yrs
* Qatar June M2 growth lowest since April 2012, lending up
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Batelco Q2 net profit slips on competition, one-off costs (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
