DUBAI, July 31 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar shines, U.S. yields surge on upbeat
U.S. data
* Oil prices tumble on ample supply, weak demand
* Gold stays below $1,300 as U.S. economic optimism dents
demand
* Israeli troops, with dogs and robots, track Gaza tunnels
* Asia a hard sell for Russian firms seeking cash
* LyondellBasell seen as mystery U.S. buyer of Kurdish oil
in May
* Carnage at U.N. school as Israel pounds Gaza Strip
* Army breaks up protests as Yemen raises fuel prices
* Iran frees US-Iranian, three journalists still held
-source
* Tunisia's chief of army land forces resigns - official
* U.S. approves $700 million sale of Hellfire missiles to
Iraq
* U.S. judge says cannot seize Kurdish crude for now
* IMF agrees on $5 billion credit line for Morocco
TURKEY
* Turkish women laugh online to protest deputy PM's remarks
* Turkish court arrests 11 more police in wiretap probe
-lawyer
EGYPT
* Iran says Egypt dragging its feet on allowing aid to Gaza
* Egypt's GASC says buys 175,000 tonnes Russian wheat
* Three killed in car bomb in Cairo -Egyptian state-run TV
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Alitalia to present final proposal to Etihad on Thursday
