DUBAI Aug 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St deepens stocks slump; Dollar, U.S. yields ease
* Oil prices tumble on oversupply, weak demand
* Gold up about 1 pct after disappointing U.S. jobs data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE, Egypt rise on strong Q2 earnings
* Collateral damage: How Iran sanctions fears hurt humanitarian trade
* Baghdad seeks to have Kurdish oil dispute settled in Iraq
* Israel says Hamas will pay heavy price for more attacks
TURKEY
* Turkish assets weaken after manufacturing index drops to 5-year low
* Turkey's Cukurova pays Alfa Group to recover Turkcell stake
* Turks abroad begin voting in landmark presidential election
* Turkish Treasury sees Aug domestic borrowing at 9 billion lira
EGYPT
* Two Egyptians shot dead in Libya-Tunisia border clash -state media
* Egyptian pound stable at central bank sale, weaker on black market
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi king labels Israeli offensive in Gaza a war crime
* Saudi Aramco sets Aug propane at $780/T, down $40
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Some lenders eye exit as Dubai World seeks to revise $25 bln debt deal
* Property developer DAMAC looks to list shares on Dubai bourse
* Dubai's Emirates suspends flights to Guinea over Ebola
* Alitalia fixes date for Etihad deal, raises capital hike
* Dubai crude July average falls to $106.15/bbl - traders
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Investment Dar loses protection against creditor legal claims