UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI Aug 4 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pressured by Wall St, geopolitical tensions
* Oil prices tumble on oversupply, weak demand
* Gold holds above $1,290 as weak jobs data allays rate hike fears
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi continues uptrend; Aldar weighs on Abu Dhabi
* Censured over shelter deaths, Israel declares 7-hour Gaza truce
* Islamic State grabs Iraqi dam and oilfield in victory over Kurds
* German magazine reports Israel spied on Kerry last year
* Lebanese army tries to expel Syria-linked militants from border town
* Ten dead in strike on school in new Gaza fighting
* Jordan's Arab Potash reports 54 pct drop in first-half profits
* More than 20 killed as Libya factions fight to control airport
* Iran's elite Guards fighting in Iraq to push back Islamic State
* Farming reforms offer hope for Iran's water crisis
TURKEY
* Turkey's Erdogan lashes out at Israel at election rally
EGYPT
* Egypt seeking $1.5 bln loan to repay oil debts -Oil Minister
* Egypt awards Suez hub project to consortium that includes army -sources
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi pension fund's return falls to 8.1 pct in 2013
* Foreign buying in Saudi stocks jumps on direct investment approval
* Ramadan pilgrimage season in Saudi Arabia mostly free from MERS
* Saudi Aramco, Sumitomo to transfer project ownership to PetroRabigh
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai Investments H1 net profit more than doubles - statement
* Abu Dhabi's Aldar sees housing, malls profit at $408 mln from 2015
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources