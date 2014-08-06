Sweden to introduce airline tax in 2018
DUBAI Aug 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares worn down by Wall St, oil near 9-mth low
* Brent oil at 9-month low on ample supply, weak demand
* Gold steady; Ukraine tensions eyed for safe-haven demand
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Suez Canal plan aids Egypt breakout; Emaar weighs on Dubai
* Ceasefire agreed in Lebanese border town battle
* Palestinian Authority seeks ICC war crimes case against Israel
* Iran nuclear talks likely on fringes of U.N. General Assembly -IRNA
* Russia puzzles with deal/no deal with Iran on oil
* Israel withdraws troops, 72-hour Gaza truce begins
* UK minister quits over 'morally indefensible' Gaza policy
* Iran seeks alternative to Maliki to hold Iraq together-sources
* Genel profits rise on higher Kurdistan oil exports
* Pakistan set to unveil mandated banks for dollar sukuk
TURKEY
* Moody's affirms Turk Ekonomi Bankasi's Baa3/Prime-3 local-currency deposit ratings; outlook stable
* Turkish minister urges more rate cuts despite stubborn inflation
* Turkey not expecting downgrade from Moody's - Economy Minister
* Turkey's Erdogan outlines vision for hands-on presidency as election looms
* Turkey's Limak Holding plans $50 mln I.Coast cement investment
* More Turkish police held as PM Erdogan says purge just beginning
EGYPT
* At least nine killed in shootout in Egyptian coastal town - sources
* Egypt plans to dig new Suez Canal costing $4 billion
* Egypt business activity shrinks in July after subsidy cuts -PMI
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia cuts September Arab light crude OSP to Asia
* Saudi says tests man suspected of contracting Ebola in Sierra Leone
* Essar projects says gets $54 mln contract from Saudi Aramco
* Saudi July non-oil business growth fastest since September 2012
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's ADNOC sets July Murban crude OSP at $109.50/bbl
* Brazilian tycoon restructures more of $2 bln Mubadala debt
* UAE July business activity growth edges down, still high
QATAR
* Jets escort Qatar Airways plane into Manchester airport after bomb threat (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
