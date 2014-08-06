DUBAI Aug 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares worn down by Wall St, oil near 9-mth low

* Brent oil at 9-month low on ample supply, weak demand

* Gold steady; Ukraine tensions eyed for safe-haven demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Suez Canal plan aids Egypt breakout; Emaar weighs on Dubai

* Ceasefire agreed in Lebanese border town battle

* Palestinian Authority seeks ICC war crimes case against Israel

* Iran nuclear talks likely on fringes of U.N. General Assembly -IRNA

* Russia puzzles with deal/no deal with Iran on oil

* Israel withdraws troops, 72-hour Gaza truce begins

* UK minister quits over 'morally indefensible' Gaza policy

* Iran seeks alternative to Maliki to hold Iraq together-sources

* Genel profits rise on higher Kurdistan oil exports

* Pakistan set to unveil mandated banks for dollar sukuk

TURKEY

* Moody's affirms Turk Ekonomi Bankasi's Baa3/Prime-3 local-currency deposit ratings; outlook stable

* Turkish minister urges more rate cuts despite stubborn inflation

* Turkey not expecting downgrade from Moody's - Economy Minister

* Turkey's Erdogan outlines vision for hands-on presidency as election looms

* Turkey's Limak Holding plans $50 mln I.Coast cement investment

* More Turkish police held as PM Erdogan says purge just beginning

EGYPT

* At least nine killed in shootout in Egyptian coastal town - sources

* Egypt plans to dig new Suez Canal costing $4 billion

* Egypt business activity shrinks in July after subsidy cuts -PMI

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia cuts September Arab light crude OSP to Asia

* Saudi says tests man suspected of contracting Ebola in Sierra Leone

* Essar projects says gets $54 mln contract from Saudi Aramco

* Saudi July non-oil business growth fastest since September 2012

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's ADNOC sets July Murban crude OSP at $109.50/bbl

* Brazilian tycoon restructures more of $2 bln Mubadala debt

* UAE July business activity growth edges down, still high

QATAR

* Jets escort Qatar Airways plane into Manchester airport after bomb threat (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)