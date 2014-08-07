DUBAI Aug 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks cautious, bonds up on Ukraine tensions

* U.S. crude settles at 6-month low, Brent also languishing

* Gold well bid above $1,300 as Ukraine boosts safe-haven appeal

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Property firms and banks sink UAE; other markets sluggish

* Obama backs Mideast truce efforts, seeks easing of Gaza isolation

* Libyan Congress calls for U.N.-backed ceasefire to end clashes

* Kurds, Islamic State clash near Kurdish regional capital

* Lebanese army surrounds border town, evacuates refugees

* Russia-Iran oil pact: the deal without details

* Maliki warns against interference in forming of new Iraq government

* Rising interest rates may revive appetite for Islamic commodity deals

TURKEY

* Turkey seeks air corridor to evacuate wounded Palestinians

* Turkish lira hits 4-month low amid emerging market sell-off

* Turkey's Yildiz Holding to sell stake in Gozde private equity

* Turkey steps up aid to 1.5 mln displaced in Iraq's Kurdish north

* Turkey's Bank Asya shares jump after deputy PM says Ziraat interested

* Turkish deputy PM wants state banks to own Islamic lenders -TV

* Turkey's deputy PM: no signal received on Moody's imminent review-TV

* Turkish gold imports fall in July to 1.45 tonnes, exchange says

* Ford Otosan Q2 net profit falls 41.8 percent, below forecast

EGYPT

* Egypt's GB Auto second-quarter profit more than doubles

* Egypt's Juhayna second-quarter profit falls

* Egypt upholds death sentence for 12 for murder of policeman -sources

* Egypt changes food oil import system, payments delayed

* Egyptian pound steady at c. bank sale, stronger on black market

* Egypt's Global Telecom loss balloons in second quarter

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabian man being tested for Ebola virus dies

* Saudi Arabia grants Lebanon's army $1 bln in aid

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad, Poste Italiane prepare partnership after Alitalia deal

* Dana Gas says to recover overdue Egypt payments by 2018

* Etisalat says Egyptian arm considers stock market listing

QATAR

* Qatar emir issues law raising foreign ownership limits for stocks

KUWAIT

* U.S. sanctions three over funding in Kuwait for Islamic militants

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Ahli United Bank Q2 profit up 35.1 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)