DUBAI Aug 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares extend bounce, oil pinned near lows

* U.S. oil edges up on expectations of inventory drawdown

* Gold in tight range above $1,300 as global equities gain

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai extends gains; Industries Qatar shrugs off profit slump

* Luxembourg appoints arrangers, plans roadshow for first sukuk issue

* Moody's: Reduced growth prospects and high social spending impair Jordan's sovereign creditworthiness

* Power struggle on Baghdad streets as Maliki replaced but refuses to go

* Israelis, Palestinians begin new talks to end Gaza war

* UN names panel to probe war crimes in Gaza; Israel slams it

* U.S. strikes have slowed Iraq militants but not weakened them -Pentagon

* GlaxoSmithKline faces fresh drug bribery claims in Syria

* NATO chief sees "high probability" of Russian intervention in east Ukraine

* Libya oil production around 450,000 bpd, despite clashes

* Algerian 2014 grain harvest may fall to 3 mln tonnes -official

* Hess suspends Iraqi Kurdistan operations, evacuates staff

TURKEY

* Turkish activists say new flotilla to challenge Israeli blockade of Gaza

* Turkey's Erdogan seeks strong, but pliant successor as PM

* Turkish assets slip as focus shifts to Erdogan's plans

* Turkey's Ziraat Bank posts 21 percent rise in Q2 net profit

* Turkish economy minister sees lower rates as vital after Erdogan victory

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady on both official and black markets

* Egypt, Saudis seek united front against militant Islam

* Human Rights Watch says Egypt gagging dissent as chiefs denied entry

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad CEO says no immediate plan to up stake in India's Jet Airways

QATAR

* Qatar's Tasweeq offers first ultra low sulphur diesel cargo

KUWAIT

* Kuwait revokes citizenship of 10 more people, including a cleric

* Kuwait's Americana Q2 net profit rises 8.7 pct

* Kuwait cuts Sept crude OSP for Asia by 40 cents -traders (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)