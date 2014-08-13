DUBAI Aug 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pressured on Ukraine anxiety, euro wobbles

* Brent near 13-month trough below $103 on brisk supplies

* Gold holds above $1,300 as Ukraine worries stoke safe-haven demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Property stocks boost Egypt; soft oil price dampens Saudi

* Pakistan's NBP eyes Burj Bank, plans due diligence

* Fearing Iraq's downfall, power brokers chose safe bet Abadi

* Talks on ending Gaza war "difficult", but truce holds

* Talisman Energy: readying Iraqi Kurdistan assets for sale

* KOGAS plans to delay Iraq's Akkas stake sale to beyond 2017

* Jiangsu Yulong Steel signs supply contract with Lebanon's Zakhem Intl

* Islamists sought to turn Lebanon into Iraq -army chief

TURKEY

* Turkish exporters see profit from Russian ban on Western foods

* Profits of Turkey's Islamic Bank Asya hit by political feud

* Turkey's Tumosan in talks on tank project, shares jump 8 percent

* Turkish lira weakens as markets focus on economic policy outlook

* Turkey's Vakifbank Q2 net profit falls 9 percent, beats forecasts

* Turkey's Tupras Q2 net profit surges 160 percent, below forecast

EGYPT

* Human Rights Watch urges U.N. probe of 'systematic' Egypt killings

* Russia to boost wheat supplies to Egypt, mulls free trade zone - Putin

* Egypt's FIHC seeking 25,000 tonnes soybean oil

* Egypt's Amer Group H2 net profit up 28 pct

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's DAMAC Q2 profit up 18 pct as property sales rise

* Brent's premium to Dubai crude falls to lowest in more than four years

* Emirates agrees $425 mln loan for two A380 jets - bank

* UAE's Al Noor profit jumps on outpatient treatments

* TABLE-Dubai July inflation rises to 3.4 pct, highest since 2009

SAUDI ARABIA

* Glad to be rid of Maliki, Saudi Arabia congratulates new Iraq PM

* Saudi Arabia tells Israel only peace deal can ensure its survival

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar July inflation rises to 3.1 pct y/y

* Goldman, QNB to arrange $800 mln loan for Travelex acquisition

KUWAIT

* Saudi Arabia's Savola said to bid for Kuwait's Americana - Bloomberg

* Kuwait M2, bank lending growth rates rebound in June

OMAN

* Middle East Crude-Oman stays in discount amid ample supply

* Omantel posts flat Q2 profit, beats estimates

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)