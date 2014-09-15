Sweden to introduce airline tax in 2018
DUBAI, Sept 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks tumble as China anxiety saps confidence
* Oil drops as ample supply overtakes demand
* Gold at 8-month low on fears of more hawkish Fed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar lifts Dubai after launching malls unit IPO
* MIDEAST DEBT-Conventional banks' sukuk to push limits of Islamic finance
* S.Korea's Iran crude imports for August up 108.7 pct y/y -customs
* Several Arab countries offer to join air campaign on Islamic State, say U.S. officials
* Iraq's Allawi endorses PM, says will help win over Sunnis
* Libya parliament dismisses cental bank chief
* Growing foreign fund influence a risk for emerging markets-BIS
* Jordan's August inflation rate drops slightly to 3.16 pct
* Israel increases budget deficit target on defence spending
EGYPT
* Egypt expects $425 mln from Islamic Development Bank, for refinery, airport
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Savola says to sell stake in property project for 593.5 mln riyals
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Dubai Malls $1.6bln IPO offers bling at a discount
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Aug inflation edges up to 3.5 pct y/y
* TABLE-UAE bank lending growth slows to 7.1 pct y/y in July
* Dubai's Emaar looks to raise $1.58 bln from malls unit's IPO
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's KNPC names NBK finance advisor for $12 bln refinery upgrade
QATAR
* Libyan PM accuses Qatar of sending planes with weapons to Tripoli
* Qatar-based cleric criticises US role against Islamic State
BAHRAIN
* Islamic lender Turkiye Finans eyes presence in Bahrain: BNA (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
