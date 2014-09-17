DUBAI, Sept 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge up as investors second-guess Fed

* Oil gains on OPEC production cut talk, Libya paring output

* Gold sits tight; all eyes on Fed for rate outlook

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar Malls IPO weighs on Dubai; Suez Canal success lifts Egypt

* Goldman Sachs gets strong demand for landmark sukuk issue

* U.N. says Palestinians, Israelis reach deal on Gaza reconstruction

* Libya's El Sharara pumps less oil after rockets almost hit refinery

* OPEC's Badri expects OPEC to lower output target

* Gaza war to reverse years of growth in Palestinian economy -World Bank

* Luxembourg to meet investors ahead of debut euro-denominated sukuk - leads

* Canadian Solar announces 1.5 MW solar module supply agreement in Jordan

* South Africa set to price maiden sukuk this week

* Islamic finance body AAOIFI gets new boss as it seeks to keep influence

TURKEY

* Turkish reluctance hurts U.S. plans for coalition against Islamic State

* Turk Eximbank prices $500 mln 2021 bond

* Turkish lira down, Bank Asya shares hit record low

* Turkey's 2015 GDP growth figures could be revised downwards- finmin

* Turkish zero-coupon bond yields 9.22 pct, below f'cast

* Bank Asya says business continues despite 'lynching campaign'

* Turkey warns credit rating agencies over negative assessments

* Turkish Airlines says January-August passengers up 15 pct

* Turkey's Babacan says reducing inflation and current-account remain priorities

EGYPT

* Egypt's military focus is at home, not on Islamic State -minister

* Power cuts biggest hurdle to investment in Egypt -minister

* Finance minister hopeful reforms can revive Egyptian economy

* Egypt's GASC buys 180,000 tonnes of French wheat

* UFG to drop Egypt lawsuit if Israel import deal cleared-source

* Egypt court to rule in Sawiris tax dispute in October -company

* Egypt's Qalaa Q2 loss widens, revenue up 58 pct

* Egypt reaches $8.5 bln funding goal for Suez Canal expansion -official

* EFG Hermes says no plan to sell Credit Libanais

* Egypt targets 11 pct budget deficit in fiscal 2014/15 - finance min

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi court sentences 2 to death, jails 13 over attack

* Shell, Motiva to pay back wages to U.S. workers -Labor Dept.

* Aluminium Bahrain may look into additional listing in Saudi

* Saudi corporate earnings growth set to jump before bourse opening

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* N.Y. court asked to freeze Turkish family's assets in UAE bank

* New UAE rules aim to develop local currency bond, sukuk markets

* Dubai's Arabtec says unaware of potential stake sale by ex-CEO

KUWAIT

* Bidders line up for Kuwait's Americana, Savola confirms adviser

* Mobile operator Ooredoo Kuwait cuts jobs as market share, profits shrink

QATAR

* Qatar Airways takes delivery of its first Airbus A380

* Qatar regulates charities after Western concern over Islamic State funding

* Judge Eckert warns FIFA following Garcia investigation

* Qatar rejects accusation it sent weapons to Libya

* Turkey would welcome Muslim Brotherhood figures who leave Qatar - Erdogan

BAHRAIN

* Sale of storage company PODS being explored -sources

* Investcorp says buys U.S. real estate assets for around $250 mln

OMAN

* Bulgarian central bank says wants decision on Corpbank fate in November