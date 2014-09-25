MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 13
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* Asia cheered by Wall St rebound, dollar resumes advance
* Brent steady near $97 after bounce from lowest in over 2 yrs
* Gold extends losses as stronger equities, dollar weigh
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Large IPOs, geopolitics weigh on Gulf markets
* UK's Cameron recalls parliament to sanction air strikes against Islamic State
* Islamist fighters advance in Syria despite U.S. strikes
* Yemen president warns of civil war as factions collide
* Warplane attacks Libya's Benghazi port after threats by ex-general
* EU plans for Iran gas imports if sanctions go
* Palestinians meet in Cairo, rift clouds Gaza truce prospects
* Arab Bank verdict risks erosion of anti-terror controls -industry
* Libya oil output at 900,000 bpd, El Sharara field at 200,000 bpd - NOC
TURKEY
* KfW adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond
* Turkey's Yildiz Holding says interested in investing in United Biscuits
* Turkish September capacity usage falls to 74.4 percent
* Turkish manufacturing confidence rises to 107.6 points in September
* Turkey's Bank Asya shares fall 2.9 pct after trading resumed {ASYAB.IS]
* Turkish lira steady, stocks up despite jitters over Syria
EGYPT
* Kuwait to ship first crude to Egypt in October under long term deal
* Egyptian pound steady on official market, stronger on black market
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's August oil output drops to 9.597 mln bpd, supply up - industry source
* Saudi could see budget deficit next year, risks draining reserves -IMF
* Ashmore-led group sells Saudi waste management firm to Gulf group
* Saudi Arabia's bourse to close Oct. 5-9 for Eid holidays
* TABLE-Saudi Aug bank lending growth picks up, M3 at 1-yr high
* Saudi GDP growth falls to 3.8 pct y/y in Q2 as oil sector slows
* Saudi Emaar Economic City signs 2 bln riyal loan with SABB
* Total's Satorp j/v refinery reaches full capacity in August
QATAR
* UK fraud agency calls on ex-Barclays execs for evidence on Qatar- FT
* Qatar, a partner in U.S. airstrikes, says Syrian regime main problem
* Investigator Garcia calls for FIFA to make report public
* Qatar forfeit basketball game in hijab row
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UBS shifts Dubai rep office to Abu Dhabi, retains DIFC advisory
* DAMAC Real Estate pulls exchange offer for Dubai listing - statement
* United Arab Emirates central bank governor Mubarak al-Mansouri
* Dubai Crude for December to be priced at $0.45/bbl below Oman
* Dubai's Gulf Extrusions to double output - exec
* Masdar buys 35 pct stake in British offshore wind farm project
* Dubai's Emaar Malls listing likely to price at top of range - sources
* HSBC Middle East raises $400 mln through five-year bond sale (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
