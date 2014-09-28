DUBAI, Sept 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Gross' Pimco exit hits bonds; U.S. GDP data lifts stocks, dlr

* Brent steady, U.S. crude up on supportive economic data

* Iran urges OPEC to stop oil slide, Gulf members relaxed

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls as dollar soars; posts 4th weekly loss

* Islamic State defies air strikes by shelling Syrian Kurdish town

* Iraqi forces restoring control of besieged area in west - police chief

* Iran blames 'errors' of outsiders for rise of Islamic State

* Lebanese army tightens grip on border town, kills one person

* Al Qaeda-linked militants in Yemen say fire rocket towards U.S. embassy

* No breakthrough in Iran nuclear talks, sides agree to keep talking

* Palestinian president urges 'firm timetable' to end occupation

* Fatah-Hamas agreement gives unity government control over Gaza

EGYPT

* Suez Canal revenue rises 12 pct to $510 mln in August

* Egypt postpones verdict in case against ex-president Mubarak

* From jubilation in Tahrir, Egypt returns to Mubarak-era politics

* Egypt's current account deficit shrinks to $2.4 bln on foreign transfers

* Egyptian pound steady on official market, weaker on black market

* Saudi Arabia sent $3 billion worth of fuel to Egypt since April

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi oil output seen steady on expected rise in demand

* Fawaz Alhokair sign $200 mln 5-yr Islamic loan with SocGen

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad to hire Air Berlin CFO to manage airline stakes - source

* Mubadala GE Capital considers bond issue

* Marka jumps 59 pct in first Dubai Financial Market flotation since 2009

KUWAIT

* Kuwait August inflation flat at 2.7 pct y/y