DUBAI Oct 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip, dollar near highs; HK unrest eyed

* Brent edges above $95 on relief over China's PMI

* Gold struggles near 9-month low on stronger dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets rise; Qatar slips ahead of index change

* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf loan pricing bites bank margins; correction hoped for in 2015

* Middle East Crude-DME Oman slips back in discount

* Luxembourg launches 200 mln euro debut sukuk at 2 bps under M/S - leads

* Some win, some lose in Gulf's sukuk mutual fund market

* Kurds seize Iraq/Syria border post; Sunni tribe joins fight against Islamic State

* Tunisia approves 27 candidates for presidential race

* EMEA syndicated loans reach $813 bln in first nine months-data

* OPEC oil output hits highest since 2012 on Libya, Saudi-Reuters Survey

* Protesters in eastern Libya close second oilfield, seize company plane

* Syria raids show Saudi, UAE ambition to extend regional authority

* Wheat warfare: Islamic State uses grain to tighten grip in Iraq

* Algeria awards four of 31 oil, gas fields in auction -officials

* Iran to give military grant to Lebanese army - official

TURKEY

* Hesitant Turkey seeks mandate for military action against Islamic State

* RHI drops plan to buy Turkish raw materials plant

* Turkish treasury borrows 1.84 bln lira in sukuk issue

* Turkey hikes energy prices, pushing 2014 inflation forecasts above 9 pct

* Turkey's net external debt stock $237.8 bln at end-H1

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Nov. 1-10 shipment

* Egypt's Sisi delivers economic reforms but hurdles remain

* Egypt aims to pay $2 bln to $3 bln of debt to oil firms by end of 2014 -minister

* Orascom Telecom shares rise 4 percent after trading resumes

* Egyptian court jails 68 Muslim Brotherhood supporters

* Egypt's M2 money supply up 17.14 pct on year in August -central bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Electricity signs 2.56 bln riyals deals for Riyadh metro

* Saudi focus on Asia may result in cheaper crude: Russell

* Virgin Mobile launches services in Saudi Arabia

* Funds to slow Saudi stock buying, bullish on UAE -survey

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Germany examines Etihad, Air Berlin codeshare plans

* UAE firm signs deal to build Egypt's first coal-fired power plant

* Dana Gas signs deal to recover $280 mln owed by Egypt

* Etihad Rail set to launch next phase of UAE railway network

* UAE's Amanat Holdings to launch $374 mln Dubai flotation in Oct

* TABLE-UAE Aug bank lending growth up at 7.2 pct y/y, M3 slows

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar Aug credit growth rebounds to 9.0 pct y/y, M2 up

* TABLE-Qatar C/A surplus narrows to $14.9 bln in Q2

* Qatar's economic growth edges up to 5.7 y/y pct in Q2

* Qatar's Ahli Bank signs $200 mln debut syndicated loan -statement

KUWAIT

* Kuwait investment firm Global says management withdraws resignations

* Kuwait starting to cut subsidies, IMF report says

OMAN

* Omani lender NBO prices cheap $500 mln bond on high investor demand

* Oman crude OSP fall to $97.26/bbl for November (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)