PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 14
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI Oct 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip, dollar near highs; HK unrest eyed
* Brent edges above $95 on relief over China's PMI
* Gold struggles near 9-month low on stronger dollar
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets rise; Qatar slips ahead of index change
* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf loan pricing bites bank margins; correction hoped for in 2015
* Middle East Crude-DME Oman slips back in discount
* Luxembourg launches 200 mln euro debut sukuk at 2 bps under M/S - leads
* Some win, some lose in Gulf's sukuk mutual fund market
* Kurds seize Iraq/Syria border post; Sunni tribe joins fight against Islamic State
* Tunisia approves 27 candidates for presidential race
* EMEA syndicated loans reach $813 bln in first nine months-data
* OPEC oil output hits highest since 2012 on Libya, Saudi-Reuters Survey
* Protesters in eastern Libya close second oilfield, seize company plane
* Syria raids show Saudi, UAE ambition to extend regional authority
* Wheat warfare: Islamic State uses grain to tighten grip in Iraq
* Algeria awards four of 31 oil, gas fields in auction -officials
* Iran to give military grant to Lebanese army - official
TURKEY
* Hesitant Turkey seeks mandate for military action against Islamic State
* RHI drops plan to buy Turkish raw materials plant
* Turkish treasury borrows 1.84 bln lira in sukuk issue
* Turkey hikes energy prices, pushing 2014 inflation forecasts above 9 pct
* Turkey's net external debt stock $237.8 bln at end-H1
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Nov. 1-10 shipment
* Egypt's Sisi delivers economic reforms but hurdles remain
* Egypt aims to pay $2 bln to $3 bln of debt to oil firms by end of 2014 -minister
* Orascom Telecom shares rise 4 percent after trading resumes
* Egyptian court jails 68 Muslim Brotherhood supporters
* Egypt's M2 money supply up 17.14 pct on year in August -central bank
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Electricity signs 2.56 bln riyals deals for Riyadh metro
* Saudi focus on Asia may result in cheaper crude: Russell
* Virgin Mobile launches services in Saudi Arabia
* Funds to slow Saudi stock buying, bullish on UAE -survey
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Germany examines Etihad, Air Berlin codeshare plans
* UAE firm signs deal to build Egypt's first coal-fired power plant
* Dana Gas signs deal to recover $280 mln owed by Egypt
* Etihad Rail set to launch next phase of UAE railway network
* UAE's Amanat Holdings to launch $374 mln Dubai flotation in Oct
* TABLE-UAE Aug bank lending growth up at 7.2 pct y/y, M3 slows
QATAR
* TABLE-Qatar Aug credit growth rebounds to 9.0 pct y/y, M2 up
* TABLE-Qatar C/A surplus narrows to $14.9 bln in Q2
* Qatar's economic growth edges up to 5.7 y/y pct in Q2
* Qatar's Ahli Bank signs $200 mln debut syndicated loan -statement
KUWAIT
* Kuwait investment firm Global says management withdraws resignations
* Kuwait starting to cut subsidies, IMF report says
OMAN
* Omani lender NBO prices cheap $500 mln bond on high investor demand
* Oman crude OSP fall to $97.26/bbl for November (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.