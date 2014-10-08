MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI Oct 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares buckle beneath global growth woes
* Oil deepens slump on economy, demand data; arbitrage hits WTI
* Gold rises as global growth concerns spark safe-haven bids
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar Properties lifts Dubai on fresh IPO plans
* Turkey says Syria town about to fall as Islamic State advances
* Goldman Sachs ordered to pay Libyan fund's legal costs
* Yemen PM appointment rejected by rebels holding capital
* Iran's top oil tanker firm says EU sanctions lifted
* Iran says no plan for OPEC emergency meeting on price fall
* As Iraqi body count grows, Shi'ites start to demand answers
EGYPT
* Egypt business activity grows at near-record pace in Sept - PMI
SAUDI ARABIA
* Biden adds Saudi Arabia to his apology list over Islamic State
* Lebanese army to get first Saudi-financed weapons soon- former PM
* Saudi September non-oil business growth fastest in over 3 years - PMI
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi's ADWEA and GDF Suez close $1.5 bln Mirfa IWPP financing
* HP sells UAE-based IT firm stake to Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala
* Abu Dhabi's ADS Securities eyes investment banking, asset management
* UAE business activity growth falls to 4-month low in Sept - PMI
QATAR
* Raytheon eyes deal with Qatar on Patriot system before year-end
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain prince does not enjoy immunity over torture claims, UK court rules (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
