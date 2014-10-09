MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rebound after Fed renews dovish credentials
* Brent ends down but off early lows, shaking off US stockpile data
* Gold rises to near 2-week high as U.S. rate hike fears ease
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Global gloom, Eid break weigh on markets
* Renewed assault on Kobani; 21 dead in Turkey as Kurds rise
* Yemen's new prime minister quits after Houthis call mass protest
* US, Iran, EU to meet in Vienna as nuclear deal deadline looms
* France says $3 bln deal to provide weapons to Lebanon can go ahead
* Corporate Iran pins hopes on overseas financial charm offensive
* IMF cuts Middle East growth forecasts on global trends, unrest
* Shares in Malaysian lending trio suspended pending expected merger announcement
* In Tunisia, old regime figures make a comeback
TURKEY
* More funds needed for million Syrian refugees in Turkey-UNHCR
* Turkey expects Cyprus to swiftly resume peace talks
* Turkish markets slip on Kurdish tensions
* EU chastises Turkey over interference in courts, freedom of speech
* Turkish lira real exchange rate rises to 109.41 in September- cenbank
* Turkish central bank reduces fx deposit market interest rates
* Turkey cuts growth estimates, raises inflation forecast
EGYPT
* Egypt's foreign reserves up in September to $16.872 bln -c. bank
* Egypt, Libya announce deeper security cooperation to "fight terrorism"
* Egypt's pound steady on official market, weaker on black market
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Post-famine gluttony threatens UAE listings revival
* Dubai crude trade hits record volume on Chinaoil buys
* Dubai Nakheel's nine-month net profit jumps 47 pct
* Drugmaker GSK investigating corruption allegations in UAE
* Abraaj Group buys majority stake in South Africa's Libstar
* Etihad Airways hires Air France-KLM veteran to handle equity partners
QATAR
* Winter Olympics may have to move for 2022 World Cup - ECA
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain bourse preparing Islamic product range -CEO
OMAN
* Owner of Bulgaria's Corpbank says willing to give up stake
* Oman sets up central sharia board in move to boost Islamic finance (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.
LONDON, March 10 Britain's shops endured their worst fall in February sales since 2009, a survey showed on Friday, adding to evidence of a Brexit-related consumer slowdown as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union. .