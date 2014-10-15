DUBAI Oct 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia edgy on lingering growth worries, dollar up

* Oil dives $4 as demand dims, shale booms and OPEC resists cuts

* Gold dips but global growth worries keep prices near 4-week high

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets fall as European rebound falters

* Middle East Crude-Softens despite Chinaoil purchases

* U.S.-led air strikes intensify as Syria conflict destabilises Turkey

* Tripoli's new rulers take over Libya gov't, oil company websites

* Building supplies let in to Gaza as U.N. chief decries devastation

* Iran expects progress, if no breakthrough, in nuclear talks with EU, US

* Iraq wants $307 mln for 3G telco spectrum despite turmoil -sources

* Tunisia says it thwarted jihadist attack before elections

* In shift, OPEC price hawk Iran says can live with lower oil

* France: Palestinian recognition shouldn't be merely symbolic

* Saudi Arabia and Iran swap accusations as tensions persist

* Middle East's mega refineries crank up diesel output just as demand fades

* Lawmakers, sukuk debutantes open Africa to Islamic finance

* Japan's JICA ties with Islamic Development Bank arm, eyes Jordan sukuk

TURKEY

* Toyota Motor to build SUVs in Turkey - Nikkei

* Japanese-French consortium sees Turkish nuclear reactor ready by 2023 [TR-NUC}

* "No discrepancy" over Turkey's role in fight against Islamic State - Kerry

* Norway's Statkraft plans hydropower expansion in Turkey

* Kurdish PKK militants say Turkey violated ceasefire with air strikes

EGYPT

* Egypt court signals death penalty for seven jihadists in Sinai case

* Apache expects higher gas prices in Egypt by year-end

* Egypt imposes temporary tariffs to protect steel industry

* Egypt central bank seen keeping rates on hold as inflation eases

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. national shot dead in Saudi capital Riyadh

* Saudi bank's $6 billion IPO ignites religious controversy

* Facing new oil glut, Saudis avoid past mistakes to halt price slide

* Saudi's Riyad Bank meets expectations with 7.8 pct Q3 net profit gain

* Saudi Hollandi Bank meets expectations with 6.6 pct Q3 profit gain

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE asks oilfield bidders for 2-month offer extension - sources

* Al Noor Hospitals to spend up to $200 mln on acquisitions in 2015

* Swiss airline Darwin waters down Etihad deal to get green light

* Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways Q3 revenue jumps 29 pct

* UAE economy ministry says falling oil prices won't hurt 2014 GDP

* Dubai's Emaar says looks to sell land plot, no deal yet

QATAR

* Gulfstream and Qatar Airways sign agreement for new aircraft order

* Qatar Emir tells Saudi King he met terms to end GCC rift- Gulf source

* TABLE-Qatar September inflation eases to 3.6 pct, but rents jump

* Qatar joins Mideast oil producers in deep price cuts

* Garcia criticises FIFA for secrecy in ethics probe

KUWAIT

* Kuwait cuts Nov crude OSP to Asia by $0.70/bbl from Oct -source

OMAN

* National Bank of Oman Q3 profit rises, beats forecasts

* Oman's Bank Sohar scraps convertible bond, plans 40 mln rial rights issue

* TABLE-Oman Aug bank lending growth lowest since Jan, M2 eases

* Oman's Raysut Cement posts 17.8 pct Q3 net profit increase

* Oman Cement Q3 net profit drops 39.5 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)