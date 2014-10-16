DUBAI Oct 16 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares skid, dollar drops on global
woes
* Oil resumes slump on economic gloom after brief bounce
* Flight to safety keeps gold near one-month high
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets decline further as global gloom
persists
* Algerian premier says gov't ends rare police protest with
deal on demands
* U.S. sees some progress in Iran nuclear talks, still aims
for November deal
* Hundreds of Islamic State militants killed in Kobani
strikes -U.S.
* Kazakhstan's Alliance Bank says near completion of debt
restructuring, merger
* DNO's Iraqi Tawke oilfield output increase delayed
* Carlyle shelves second Middle East fund plan - FT
* India prepares to pay $400 mln under interim deal to Iran
-sources
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Iran nuclear deal would open last big
frontier stock market
TURKEY
* Turkey's Ziraat bank gets fast-track approval for Islamic
unit
* Deceuninck says Turkish and Russian competition
authorities approve Pimas acquisition
* Turkish Airlines investigates Arabic engine inscriptions
after staff scare
* War on the doorstep compounds Turkey's economic worries
* Turkish finmin urges reforms as jobless climbs, c/a
deficit widens
EGYPT
* Egyptian pound steady on official, weaker on black market
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia sentences outspoken Shi'ite cleric to
death-brother
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi supply games expose OPEC impotence
* Al Rajhi Bank posts fifth straight quarterly profit drop
* Deutsche Securities names Jabr head of Saudi corporate,
invest bank coverage
* TABLE-Saudi Sept inflation holds steady at 2.8 pct y/y
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE says isolates passenger from Liberia for Ebola checks
* Flydubai in talks with advisors for debut bond issue
* UAE lender FGB sells 45 pct stake in brokerage
* UAE's Amanat Holdings to open $374 mln Dubai share sale
Oct. 20
* Blackstone, Gulf investors buy stake in UAE's GEMS
Education
QATAR
* Syrian opposition-in-exile re-elects Qatar-backed leader
KUWAIT
* National Bank of Kuwait Q3 net profit falls 16 pct
* TABLE-Kuwait M2, bank lending growth slow to 3-month low
in August
OMAN
* Bulgaria needs to decide Corpbank's fate to release
customers' cash
* Omani telco Nawras Q3 net profit jumps 36 pct as revenue,
margins rise
* Bank Muscat Q3 net profit rises 2.5 pct, impairments climb
* Oman's Bank Dhofar Q3 net profit rises 18 pct, misses
estimates
* HSBC Bank Oman Q3 net profit rises 9 pct
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain activist detained for seven days - lawyer
