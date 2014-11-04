DUBAI Nov 4 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks dip as Japan outperforms, dollar soars LCOc1 JPY=

* Oil tumbles anew as Saudi cuts U.S. prices, hikes others

* Gold struggles near 4-year low as dollar strength weighs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region outperforms as MSCI hopes aid Qatar, IPO boosts Saudi

* Turkey's Yildiz buys United Biscuits as pursues global quest

* Libya's central bank governor ensuring fund transfers despite kidnapping -bank

* Turkey to relaunch bid to privatise roads, bridges - sources

* New law to spur Indonesia's Islamic insurance market

* Islamic finance body IFSB issues draft guidance on liquidity risk management

EGYPT

* Egypt's Ansar militants swear allegience to Islamic State-statement

* Egypt finalises LNG import terminal deal for Q1

* Egyptian pound steady on official, black market

* Egyptian property developer SODIC raises $139 mln for new projects

SAUDI ARABIA

* Gunmen shoot dead five people in Saudi Arabia -state news

* Saudi hikes oil prices to Asia, Europe, but U.S. cuts spook market

* Saudi regulator investigates Mobily after earnings errors

* Saudi Arabia mobilises clergy and media against jihadi recruitment

* Saudi Sipchem says unit to shut methanol plant for maintenance

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's Emirates airline to end FIFA sponsorship

* UAE bank ADIB posts 21 pct Q3 net profit jump on higher lending

* Dubai's DIFC Investments issues price thoughts for 10-yr sukuk

* Daman Investments plans Dubai listing in Q1 2015

* UAE's Abraaj offers $118 mln for 100 pct of Egypt's Bisco Misr

* Dubai crude October average falls to $86.63/bbl-traders osp/ae

KUWAIT

* Kharafi National and Turkey's Limak submit lowest bid for Kuwait airport contract

* Kuwait's Zain Q3 profit falls on Iraq, forex losses

* Kuwait's Gulf Cryo raises capital by 50 pct to 22.5 mln dinars

QATAR

* FIFA show little enthusiasm for April/May World Cup in 2022

* Vodafone Qatar to turn profitable in 2015 -CFO

* China central bank signs $6 bln currency swap with Qatar

* Qatar to renew UAE condensate contracts for 2015 - CEO

* Qatar pares support for Islamists but careful to preserve ties

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain fund Mumtalakat sets up $1 bln bond, sukuk programmes (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)