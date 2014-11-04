UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI Nov 4 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
EGYPT
* Egypt's Ansar militants swear allegience to Islamic State-statement
* Egypt finalises LNG import terminal deal for Q1
* Egyptian pound steady on official, black market
* Egyptian property developer SODIC raises $139 mln for new projects
SAUDI ARABIA
* Gunmen shoot dead five people in Saudi Arabia -state news
* Saudi hikes oil prices to Asia, Europe, but U.S. cuts spook market
* Saudi regulator investigates Mobily after earnings errors
* Saudi Arabia mobilises clergy and media against jihadi recruitment
* Saudi Sipchem says unit to shut methanol plant for maintenance
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's Emirates airline to end FIFA sponsorship
* UAE bank ADIB posts 21 pct Q3 net profit jump on higher lending
* Dubai's DIFC Investments issues price thoughts for 10-yr sukuk
* Daman Investments plans Dubai listing in Q1 2015
* UAE's Abraaj offers $118 mln for 100 pct of Egypt's Bisco Misr
* Dubai crude October average falls to $86.63/bbl-traders osp/ae
KUWAIT
* Kharafi National and Turkey's Limak submit lowest bid for Kuwait airport contract
* Kuwait's Zain Q3 profit falls on Iraq, forex losses
* Kuwait's Gulf Cryo raises capital by 50 pct to 22.5 mln dinars
QATAR
* FIFA show little enthusiasm for April/May World Cup in 2022
* Vodafone Qatar to turn profitable in 2015 -CFO
* China central bank signs $6 bln currency swap with Qatar
* Qatar to renew UAE condensate contracts for 2015 - CEO
* Qatar pares support for Islamists but careful to preserve ties
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain fund Mumtalakat sets up $1 bln bond, sukuk programmes (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
