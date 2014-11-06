Sweden to introduce airline tax in 2018
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.
DUBAI Nov 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar at 7-year high vs yen after U.S. vote
* Oil jumps in volatile trade on Saudi pipeline, U.S. inventories
* Gold tumbles 2 pct to four-year low, $1,000/oz exposed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi slumps to 3-week low as oil drop weighs on Gulf mkts
* Gunmen storm Libya's El Sharara oilfield, shut down production
* Global court says will not investigate Israeli raid on Turkish flotilla
* Jordan-Israel relations in crisis over al-Aqsa mosque strife
* Iran hardliners want nuclear deal but no ties with Washington
* Lebanese parliament extends own term till 2017 amid protests
* Germany's GIZ looks to break Islamic microfinance shortfall
* Tunisia's annual inflation rate falls in October to 5.4 pct
TURKEY
* Turkey's Tofas Q3 net profit rises 22 percent, in line with forecast
* Ziraat Bank says Q3 net profit jumped 31 pct to 1.02 billion lira
* Turkey warns of Syrian threat to Aleppo, fears new refugee influx
* Turkish lira weakens as Moody's cites risks to rating
* Price guidance for Turkey's Global Liman eurobond at 8 pct - bankers
EGYPT
* Mobinil may opt out of Egypt fixed-line market, to decide in weeks- CEO
* Egypt defends rights record against critics at UN
* Egyptian pound steady on official and black markets
* Egypt's GASC buys 235,000 T of wheat from France, Ukraine
* Egypt's Beltone Financial plans to raise money for growth
* Egypt's OCI to build power station on Red Sea coast
* Telecom Egypt says co regularly reviews entire investment portfolio
* Centamin cuts gold production forecast at Egyptian mine
* Egypt's cement firms overcome gas shortages by importing coal
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia, Venezuela officials mum about oil after meeting
* Saudi bank NCB's giant retail share sale 23 times subscribed
* Repair works cause brief fire on Saudi oil product pipeline
* Saudi's Arrow launches rival bid to acquire Egypt's Arab Dairy
* Saudi Arabia shuts office of TV channel for fomenting sectarian tension
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Lloyd's hires Mark Cooper as Dubai country manager
* Spain court grants extradition of 'Pink Panther' jewel thief suspect to UAE
* RBS says reviewing options after report MidEast corporate loan book up for sale
* Abu Dhabi may reform power, water subsidies -IMF official
* Mubadala GE Capital to sell $500 mln five-yr bond on Weds - sources
* UAE Etisalat says profit cut by $44 mln due to Mobily earnings debacle
* ADNOC likely to start production from new Ruwais refinery in second-half of Nov
KUWAIT
* Kuwait budget surplus at $21 bln in April-June, spending lags
BAHRAIN
* Investcorp buys protective clothing maker Dainese for $163 mln
OMAN
* Ailing Sultan Qaboos tells Omanis he will miss birthday celebrations (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
