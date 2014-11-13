DUBAI Nov 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares weaken ahead of Chinese data

* Brent slides below $80, Saudis mum on calls for output cuts

* PRECIOUS-Gold treads water; U.S. dollar, data in focus

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi's NCB surges on listing but most markets pull back

* Obama seeks review of Syria strategy, sees Assad removal as necessary - CNN

* Final deal in Iran nuclear talks unlikely by deadline -sources

* Libya fails to restart El Sharara oilfield due to blocked pipeline

* OPEC sees lower 2015 demand for its oil, Saudi output still high

* Lebanon hopes Iran deal would unlock political crisis-PM

* Iraq needs wheat planting boost to salvage next harvest-UN

* Foreign oil firms to demand lucrative terms from Iran -Total

* Russia sees chance of deal at nuclear talks with Iran

* HSBC's Middle East banking head Robinson leaves lender -source

EGYPT

* Egypt's Talaat Moustafa posts 29 pct rise in Q3 net profit

* Egypt's Sisi decrees law on repatriating foreign prisoners

* Egypt's Global Telecom reports sharp rise in losses

* Telecom Egypt may not exit Vodafone stake after landing new licence -CEO

* Egypt's Juhayna posts 42 pct drop in Q3 net profit

* Centamin says quarterly EBITDA falls 12 pct

* Telecom Egypt third-quarter net profit down 61 pct

* Egypt's CIB reports 5.6 pct rise in Q3 net profit

SAUDI ARABIA

* Barclays sued by Saudi developer for $10 billion

* Saudi's Naimi rejects oil price war talk, seeks only stability

* Saudi Arabia to double natgas output by 2030, no exports planned

* TABLE-Saudi October inflation eases to 2.6 pct y/y

* Shares in biggest Saudi bank jump 10 pct on listing

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE credit bureau starts retail ops, to cover companies next year - CEO

* EmiratesLNG to start operations mid-2018 - CEO

* RLPC-Goldman leads $1.15bn project loans for Dubai theme parks

* EXCLUSIVE-Etihad to win EU approval for 49 pct buy of Alitalia

* Dubai lender ENBD $1 bln bond draws strong investor demand

* Dubai developer DAMAC to focus on Gulf as Q3 profit jumps

* Emirates says airlines impacted by external threats such as Ebola

* Lamprell gets $365 million Abu Dhabi contract

* Flydubai picks 7 banks for dollar benchmark sukuk roadshow -IFR

* Emirates' H1 net profit edges up despite runway works, global worries

* Abu Dhabi's TAQA Q3 net profit falls 27 pct

* UAE's Dana Gas Q3 profit rises 36 pct

QATAR

* Qatar to keep 2022 World Cup despite Fifa criticism - The Telegraph

* World Cup hosts Qatar still failing migrant workers - Amnesty

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Agility Q3 net profit rises 8 pct

* Kuwait economy grew last year, stats office says, contradicting IMF

* Kuwait's Americana posts 33.6 pct Q3 net profit jump

* Kuwait 6-month budget surplus at $31 bln, spending behind plan

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Gulf Finance House swings to Q3 profit (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)