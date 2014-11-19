DUBAI Nov 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japanese stocks rise on recovery hopes, BOJ meet in focus

* Oil extends slide as traders seek fresh leads on OPEC

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets rebound in line with global equities, oil

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near $1,200 as dollar eyed for cues

* U.S.-born rabbis slain in Israel praised; protesters at U.N. Palestinian mission

* OPEC needs to cut output by up to 1 million bpd-delegate

* Reviving Mideast private equity market draws international interest

* Malaysia's CIMB says merger deal structure to be set by early 2015 [OD:nL3N0T83Z0]

* EXCLUSIVE-Iran uses China bank to transfer funds to Quds-linked companies - report

TURKEY

* Turkey's Tupras says applied to issue bonds up to 1 bln lira

* Turkey's Akbank says plans foreign borrowing of up to $4 bln

* Turkish 10-year dollar sukuk draws strong demand at MS+205 bps -bankers

* Turkish treasury sells new 2-year benchmark bond at yield of 8.04 pct

* Kuveyt Turk mandates banks for debut in Malaysia for max 2 bln ringgit sukuk

EGYPT

* UAE's Abraaj gets go-ahead on Bisco Misr acquisition

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi oil policy uncertainty unleashes the conspiracy theorists

* Saudi Aramco's oil resources to grow to 900 bln barrels by 2025

* Saudi Electricity in talks with EDF to join UK nuclear project

* TABLE-Saudi Sept imports fall 1 pct y/y, non-oil exports drop

* Saudi crude oil exports edge up to 6.72 mln bpd in Sept -data

* Saudi investment firm Jadwa eyes real estate push

* Saudi's Advanced Petrochemical sells 1 bln riyal debut sukuk

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TABLE-UAE Oct inflation at 3.1 pct y/y, highest since March 2009

* Dubai carrier flydubai sets initial price thoughts for sukuk - leads

* UAE committed to supplying market with crude needs - oil minister

QATAR

* Airbus to deliver first A350 jetliner around Dec 12

* FIFA lodges Swiss criminal complaint over World Cup bids

* Doha wins vote to host 2019 world championships

KUWAIT

* Kuwait central bank: no restrictions on foreign derivatives trading

* KKR/CVC pick advisers in race for Kuwait's Americana - sources

* Viva Kuwait chairman says telco to list Dec. 14 - KUNA

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini fund Mumtalakat launches $600 mln seven-year sukuk

* Bahraini fund Mumtalakat launches $600 mln seven-year sukuk

* Bahrain investment firm Arcapita completes $100 mln fundraising