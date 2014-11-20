DUBAI Nov 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks down but Japan bucks trend, yen slides

* Oil down on Fed uncertainty over U.S. economy; OPEC in focus

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Weak oil keeps most Gulf markets jittery; Egypt gains

* PRECIOUS-Gold retains losses on stronger dollar, Swiss poll

* Spanish bank BBVA to take control of Turkey's Garanti

* Islamic finance body AAOIFI to revise four standards, eyes sukuk

* Hard to reach Iran nuclear deal by Nov. 24 -U.S. official Blinken

* India to pay Iran $400 mln frozen oil money this week - sources

* Gulf airlines close financing deals for 16 aircraft

* Libya official sees OPEC at least cutting above-target oil output

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Dec. 21-31 shipment

* Egypt's c. bank to act to control currency black market

* Egypt says it resolves land dispute with Dubai's Al-Futtaim

* Egypt expects new African trade bloc in December-minister

* Egypt welcomes Saudi call to mend ties with Qatar

* France's Lactalis launches bid for Egypt's Arab Dairy

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia leans on Gulf states to close ranks as region boils

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates targets at least 8-10 pct profit growth on new aircraft, routes

* Dubai Aviation Corp launches $500 mln 5-yr sukuk

QATAR

* FIFA whistleblower says 'living in fear'

* Qatar Airways says delay on A380 delivery cost $200 mln - CEO

BAHRAIN

* VTB Capital talks on stake in designer Cavalli fizzle -WSJ

* Bahrain releases pro-democracy activist awaiting trial

* Bahrain's GFH completes capital reduction plan, cuts losses

* Bahrain sells 2015 naphtha at premium $7.25/T; down 74 pct vs 2014

OMAN

* Oman's oil minister sees oil below $85 for some time - newspaper (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)