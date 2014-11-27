DUBAI Nov 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Asia shares edge higher, oil tumbles to 4-year low

* Oil prices fall to 4-year lows as OPEC production cut looks unlikely

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets gloomy ahead of OPEC meeting

* Gold slips further below $1,200 as fund outflows resume

* Saudi, UAE signal no push for OPEC oil cut

* INTERVIEW-UAE sees oil price stabilising, steps up pressure on non-OPEC

* Libya's rival oil minister wants to attend OPEC meeting

* Libya's recognized government appoints new chairman of state oil firm

* FACTBOX-OPEC oil ministers positions ahead of Thursday meeting

* Russia vows support for Syria's Assad to combat "terrorism"

* Syria "no-fly zone" not being considered: NATO general

* Iran parliament ends standoff with Rouhani, approves higher ed minister

* Domestic pressures in US, Iran threaten slow-moving nuclear talks

* Iraqi finance minister to propose 2015 budget based on $70/barrel

* Baghdad red tape puts Iraq Internet under Kurdish control

* Islamic State targeted in 17 air strikes by U.S., allies

* HSBC to refund Middle East, Africa customers for excessive fees

EGYPT

* Egypt opens Rafah crossing to stranded Palestinians bound for Gaza

* Egyptian pound steady on official, stronger on black market

* Kellogg and Abraaj battle for Egypt's Bisco Misr

* Egyptian snack maker Edita plans $200 mln stock market listing

* Egyptian inquiry into political violence seeks changes to protest law

QATAR

* Qatar runs covert desert training camp for Syrian rebels

* TABLE-Qatar Oct trade surplus falls 13.7 pct y/y to $7.1 bln

* Qatar bank CBQ says group CEO resigns, appointed advisor to board

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Sipchem says affiliate restarts methanol production

* New delays hit Saudi Aramco's Jizan refinery -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Moody's upgrades Aldar's ratings to Baa3; stable outlook

* Ex Arabtec CEO plans sale of remaining stake, seeks premium price-source

* Dubai's Amlak Finance signs financial, debt restructuring deal

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's appeals court cuts insider trading fine against Al Ahli Bank chairman

* Kuwait's Mabanee says to spend $910 mln on mall extension

* Kuwait says will have to live with oil at $60, $80 or $100 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)