INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* OPEC decision knocks oil down, dollar gains

* U.S. crude down 10 pct post-OPEC, Brent breaks below $70

* FACTBOX-Analysts' reactions on OPEC decision

* Billions wiped off energy shares as investors rush for exit

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls, silver drops on dragging oil prices, strong dollar

* Iraq airstrikes kill 17 in areas held by Islamic State

* Kurds blame Turkey as suicide bombers hit Kobani

* Syria says U.S.-led strikes have not weakened Islamic State

* Arabs to present draft on Palestinian state to UN Security Council within days

* Eyeing deadline, France to back Palestinian state if peace talks fail

EGYPT

* Egyptian court drops case against Mubarak over 2011 protest deaths

* Egyptian security forces fire tear gas and birdshot to disperse protesters-witness

* Three dead in attack and Islamist protests in Egypt

* Egypt pays back $2.5 bln deposit to Qatar - central bank official

* Banks to arrange $1.5 bln loan for Egypt to repay foreign energy firms

* Egypt keeps key interest rates steady, eyes risks to growth

* Egyptian pound steady on official, stronger on black market

QATAR

* Abu Dhabi crown prince in Qatar to seal reconciliation before summit

* Pakistan talking to Qatar about LNG imports in 2015 - minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Zain Saudi proposes capital reduction to shareholders -statement

* TABLE-Saudi October bank lending growth fastest since May 2013

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai World sets meetings to put new deal to all creditors -sources

* Merkel behind Air Berlin in Etihad control dispute-report

* Dubai Meraas unit: share sale to professional investors well covered

* UAE may create body to monitor FX peg, no policy change likely

* UAE's Dana Gas in talks with Egypt over revising gas prices

BAHRAIN

* Bahrainis vote in second round of parliamentary election

* Bahraini bank GFH targets majority Khaleeji Commercial Bank stake

* Bahrain's Batelco hires Citigroup to sell Jordan unit -sources

OMAN

* Oman crude OSP for Jan 2015 falls to lowest in over 4 yrs (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)