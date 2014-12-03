MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, oil rises as crude inventories decline
* Oil rebounds 1 percent after sharp losses; US data supports
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petrochemical stocks lift Saudi; mkts mixed
* PRECIOUS-Gold dips for second day on weaker oil prices, robust dollar
* Iran seeks post on key U.N. committee, Israel deems it "absurd"
* Iran hackers targeted airlines, energy firms -report
* Netanyahu calls for early parliamentary election in Israel
* Iraqi government reaches deal with Kurds on oil, budget
* After Western sukuk debuts, Islamic finance looks to emerging sovereigns
* OPEC oil output drops in November as Libyan recovery falters
* Facing financial crisis, Iraqi ministers halve their salary
* Gulfsands Petroleum to discuss investor's demand to oust CEO
* Islamic banks grow but may miss out on global footprint -study
* London-based EIIB cancels 20 mln sterling share tender
* Pakistan's Bank Islami awaits final approval for 4.3bln rupee share issue
TURKEY
* Fitch Affirms Turkiye Finans and Kuveyt Turk at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
* European court condemns Turkey for discriminating against Alevis
* Turkish lira weakens, industrials higher on cheaper natural gas
* Rise of Turkish Islamic schooling upsets secular parents
* Turkey says Russia's 6 pct gas price discount not final, talks ongoing
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Jan. 1-10 shipment
* Egyptian court sentences 185 to death for attack on police
* Egypt tourist numbers jump 70 pct in Q3 despite Sinai insurgency
* Egypt's public prosecutor appeals Mubarak verdict, cites flaws
QATAR
* U.S. couple stuck in Qatar in child death case can leave
* Qatar's Barwa signs deal to sell land plots for $1.47 bln
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi would consider output cut if Russia, others join in - official
* Zain Saudi says rejects Mobily's $586 mln claim
* 23:06:16 RTRS - Saudi set for tighter 2015 budget after oil price falls
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE merger creates defence services, manufacturing company
* Dubai airport passenger traffic up 5.7 pct yr/yr in October
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain to develop central sharia board for Islamic banks (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
