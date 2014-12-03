DUBAI Dec 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, oil rises as crude inventories decline

* Oil rebounds 1 percent after sharp losses; US data supports

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petrochemical stocks lift Saudi; mkts mixed

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips for second day on weaker oil prices, robust dollar

* Iran seeks post on key U.N. committee, Israel deems it "absurd"

* Iran hackers targeted airlines, energy firms -report

* Netanyahu calls for early parliamentary election in Israel

* Iraqi government reaches deal with Kurds on oil, budget

* After Western sukuk debuts, Islamic finance looks to emerging sovereigns

* OPEC oil output drops in November as Libyan recovery falters

* Facing financial crisis, Iraqi ministers halve their salary

* Gulfsands Petroleum to discuss investor's demand to oust CEO

* Islamic banks grow but may miss out on global footprint -study

* London-based EIIB cancels 20 mln sterling share tender

* Pakistan's Bank Islami awaits final approval for 4.3bln rupee share issue

TURKEY

* Fitch Affirms Turkiye Finans and Kuveyt Turk at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

* European court condemns Turkey for discriminating against Alevis

* Turkish lira weakens, industrials higher on cheaper natural gas

* Rise of Turkish Islamic schooling upsets secular parents

* Turkey says Russia's 6 pct gas price discount not final, talks ongoing

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Jan. 1-10 shipment

* Egyptian court sentences 185 to death for attack on police

* Egypt tourist numbers jump 70 pct in Q3 despite Sinai insurgency

* Egypt's public prosecutor appeals Mubarak verdict, cites flaws

QATAR

* U.S. couple stuck in Qatar in child death case can leave

* Qatar's Barwa signs deal to sell land plots for $1.47 bln

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi would consider output cut if Russia, others join in - official

* Zain Saudi says rejects Mobily's $586 mln claim

* 23:06:16 RTRS - Saudi set for tighter 2015 budget after oil price falls

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE merger creates defence services, manufacturing company

* Dubai airport passenger traffic up 5.7 pct yr/yr in October

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain to develop central sharia board for Islamic banks (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)