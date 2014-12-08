DUBAI Dec 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm after robust U.S. jobs data, dollar stands tall

* Oil falls more than $1 as rout extends, Morgan Stanley cuts forecast

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oman tumbles on pain of lower oil prices; Gulf weak

* PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses as U.S. jobs report boosts dollar

* Sudden swings expose fragility of financial markets - BIS

* Yemen Oct foreign reserves lowest since June, oil exports fall

* Investment banks lag rivals on profitability, efficiency -study

* Algeria's Sonatrach maps out energy output expansion

* Leave or let live? Arabs move in to Jewish settlement

* Iran to hike military spending despite lower oil prices, sanctions

* Thirteen killed in failed U.S. hostage rescue bid in Yemen

* US oil output growth to slow as global prices sink - Obama adviser

* Israel strikes near the Syrian capital - Syrian TV

* Turkey warns three banks to cooperate in fighting terrorism -media

* Sukuk for vaccine fund ushers Islamic finance into ethical sphere

EGYPT

* UK embassy in Cairo closes to the public over security concerns

* Egypt's foreign reserves fall to $15.88 bln at end-Nov

* Egypt's Qalaa Holding posts 67 pct fall in Q3 net loss qtr-on-qtr

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Tasnee signs 1.8 bln riyal deal to raise Cristal unit stake

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai confident of project funding despite oil plunge -finance chief

* UAE's money exchange industry faces shake out as costs rise - lobby head

* Dubai's Shuaa Capital says exec chair to depart in Feb

QATAR

* U.S. couple released by Qatar in child death celebrate their return

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Sept bank lending falls for fifth straight month

* Bahrain's BMI Bank says CEO Hazeem resigns for personal reasons

OMAN

* Oman cement firms say government to double gas prices from Jan 1 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)