DUBAI Dec 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil plunges to 5 1/2-year low, Asian shares on defensive

* Brent crude falls to new 5-year low just above $60/bbl

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets tumble as oil's plunge feeds panic

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,200 on softer dollar

* Hostages held in Sydney cafe, forced to hold Islamic flag in window

* Washington undecided on U.N. resolution for Palestinian state

* Syrian army recaptures territory north of Aleppo in fierce fighting

* Turkish police raid media close to cleric rival Gulen, detain 24

* Libya declares force majeure for two biggest oil ports, Es Sider and Ras Lanuf

* OPEC chief defends policy, says group to try to ride out price fall

* Netanyahu to tell Kerry that Israel will rebuff U.N. moves towards Palestinian state

EGYPT

* Egypt targets 4.3 pct growth in 2015/16 draft budget

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, stronger on black market

* Egypt to issue $1.1 bln, 1-year T-bill on Tuesday - central bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Sabic's finance head says leaving to become Tasnee CEO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi bourse approves temporary stock halts as markets tumble

* Dubai's Aramex buys South Africa's PostNet franchise for $16.5 mln

* Dubai November inflation edges down to 4.2 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait says working to improve stock exchange conditions

* Kuwait may cut planned spending next fiscal year -parliament

QATAR

* Qatar predicts booming economy in 2015 despite oil price slide

OMAN

* Oman October bank lending growth at 3-month high, M2 slows (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)