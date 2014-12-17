DUBAI Dec 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors take cover amid Russia crisis, oil slide

* Brent ends below $60, U.S. crude settles up, then dips

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil's fall below $60 sends shockwaves through Gulf

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds below $1,200 ahead of Fed

* Kerry says U.S. made no "determinations" on Palestinian resolution

* Libya rivals clash over oil ports as EU considers sanctions

* Moody's downgrades three lebanese banks' deposit ratings

* Russia restricts grain export certificates for some countries - trade sources

* Sudan to drill hundreds of wells to boost oil, gas reserves -state media

* Iran says China-funded steel projects delayed by banking issues

* Russia, Arab oil producers in no-cut chorus as price dive deepens

* Morocco's central bank cuts benchmark interest rate to 2.5 pct

* Gulf can cope with cheaper oil, IMF says as bourses plunge

* Online ventures target global Muslim consumer market

* Female fighters battle for freedom and equality in Syria - TRFN

TURKEY

* Turkiye Finans applies for 143 mln lira sukuk

* Prospects of Turkish rate cut fade as lira slides

* Turkey's Erdogan to start chairing cabinet meetings, extending power

* Turkish Airlines passengers rise 13 percent in first 11 months

EGYPT

* Egypt's unprofitable national airline hires U.S. firm for restructuring

* Egypt to pass mining and industrial land laws next week -minister

* Egyptian court overturns some Muslim Brotherhood asset seizures

* Egypt's Suez Cement to convert two factories to run on coal

SAUDI ARABIA

* Yemen's Aden Refinery to import first gasoil since Saudi aid suspension

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Serbia's central bank issues licence to UAE's Mirabank

* Dubai property price rises slow, 2015 outlook stable -CBRE

* UAE economy minister reassures investors after stock market plunge

* UAE's Abraaj sells 21 pct stake in Integrated Diagnostics Holdings

KUWAIT

* Kuwait minister says oil prices could improve in second half of 2015

QATAR

* Soccer-Garcia appeal not admissible - FIFA

* Qatar oil min says market will settle eventually (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)