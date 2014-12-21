BRIEF-Stephen Baksa reports 4.8 pct stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
DUBAI Dec 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities extend rally; oil rebounds, helping rouble rise
* Oil surges 5 pct as bears take profits, seeing $60 floor
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets surge on stronger oil
* EXCLUSIVE-Iran's support for Syria tested by oil price drop
* Tunisians vote in historic presidential run-off
* Iran honours nuclear deal with powers, IAEA report shows
EGYPT
* Egypt charges captain, officer of Kuwaiti ship with manslaughter
* Egypt receives 10 Apache helicopters from U.S. - sources
* Egypt's Sisi meets Qatari envoy, signalling possible detente
* Egypt's GASC buys 240,000 T French wheat, 60,000 T Russian wheat
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi says security forces kill four militants in Shi'ite village
* Saudi's Naimi: OPEC cannot cut alone but others would not
TURKEY
* Turkish court orders arrest of U.S.-based cleric Gulen, media reports
* Turkey's Halkbank to raise paid-in capital to 2.25 bln lira to set up Islamic lender
KUWAIT
* Iraq wins one-year reprieve on Gulf War reparations due to crisis
QATAR
* Raytheon wins $2.4 bln contract for Qatar Patriot system
BAHRAIN
* Bomb blast in Bahraini Shi'ite village wounds 3 policemen
OMAN
* Oman sovereign fund boosts buying of local stocks (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
